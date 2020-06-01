Mason Schoen won’t be leaving Manhattan anytime soon.

The former K-State basketball walk-on who played for the Wildcats from 2014-18 will be the team’s new video coordinator, coach Bruce Weber announced Monday.

Schoen returned to K-State in 2019 as a graduate student manager after being at Clemson for the 2018-19 season. Schoen is the second change on Weber’s coaching staff with former Wildcat Shane Southwell being hired in March as an assistant coach to replace Brad Korn.

"We’re excited about Mason and his new opportunity," Weber said in a statement. "As I said when we hired Shane (Southwell) in March, it’s always a proud moment when one of your former players wants to go into the coaching profession. Aside from being a former player who was part of some really good teams, Mason is a sharp individual with two Master’s degrees.

"He has put the work and effort into earning this next step in the coaching profession."

During his four-year stint as a Wildcat, he helped K-State to back-to-back 20-win seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances during his junior and senior seasons. He was a team captain during K-State’s run to the Elite Eight in 2017-18.

Schoen was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll eight times and was an Academic All-Big 12 First Team pick in 2017 and 2018. He also was a two-time Honors Court recipient from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

"I am absolutely thrilled for this opportunity that Coach Weber has given to me," Schoen said in a statement. "Kansas State has always been a very special place to me, and to be lucky enough to have the opportunity to continue my work here full-time is extremely humbling. I fully believe in the direction of Coach Weber’s leadership and am thankful for his belief in myself."