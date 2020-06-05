NASCAR announced Thursday that it will return to Kansas Speedway the weekend of July 23-25, running five races over three days in four different series.

The NASCAR appearance will be highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series Kansas 400 on Thursday, July 23, to kick off the weekend.

The schedule at Kansas Speedway will also consist of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race (July 25), a pair of NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races (July 24-25) and an ARCA Menards Series race (July 24).

Currently, the races are scheduled to be run without fans in attendance.

Kansas Speedway said in a Thursday release that it will continue to work closely with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend the events.

The Speedway release said that further information on each race event will be communicated as available.

All five races will be televised nationally, either on NBCSN or FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide radio affiliates, in addition to Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90.

"We are excited to be a part of NASCAR’s return to racing," said Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren. "This is an important first step in the resumption of sports to the Kansas City area, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility to play an integral role in that process.

"The health and safety of our fans, teams, officials and the entire NASCAR community are paramount."

The July 23 Cup Series race is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start, while the Gander Truck Series and ARCA events will run back to back on July 24 (6 and 9 p.m.) and the truck and Xfinity Series events will run back to back on July 25 (12:30 and 4 p.m.).

Kansas’ spring NASCAR weekend was originally scheduled to be run May 30-31, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HEARTLAND DRAGSTRIP IN ACTION

The Heartland Motorsports Park dragstrip is scheduled to be in action three straight days this weekend.

The Finally Friday Night Drags are scheduled for Friday (gates open at 5 p.m.), followed by a test and tune session on Saturday (gates open at 8 a.m.) and the opening race in the Summit Racing Series on Sunday (gates open at 8 a.m.).

Admission for spectators is $10 for each event.