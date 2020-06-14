A baseball player for the Hays Larks has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the summer collegiate baseball team to cancel its first two games and re-evaluate plans for the season.

The positive test result came back for the player on Sunday, a day before the Larks were set to open the season at Larks Park. Monday’s and Tuesday’s scheduled games against the Colorado Springs Outlaws have been canceled.

The Larks’ players reported to town in the middle of last week and started practice on Thursday.

Larks manager Frank Leo told The Hays Daily News on Sunday that the Larks are re-evaluating plans for the season moving forward in consultation with the Ellis County Health Department.

Current guidelines call for the person who tested positive and close contacts to enter into a 14-day quarantine. The player who tested positive was present for some team activities last week.

The Larks were set to open the season with a 24-player roster featuring players who hailed from eight different states — Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Arkansas, Texas, Arizona, Indiana, California — with one player from France. Thirteen different colleges were represented on this year’s roster.

If the Larks play this summer, it will mark their debut in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League, comprised of the Larks and seven teams from Colorado.