All-time Kansas State greats Michael Bishop and Darren Sproles could be headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The two K-State Ring of Honors members were among 78 Football Bowl Subdivision players named on the 2021 hall of fame ballot announced Tuesday by the National Football Foundation.

The ballots were emailed to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. The class will be announced in early 2021.

It is the first time on the ballot for Sproles, while Bishop has previously been up for consideration.

Bishop made a huge impact in his two seasons at K-State, starting at quarterback both years and as a senior in 1998 helping the Wildcats to their first-ever No. 1 ranking. He still holds the school single-season passing efficiency record with a 159.6 rating in '98, completing 164 of 295 attempts for 2,844 yards and 23 touchdowns, while his 3,592 total yards that year ranks second in school history.

Bishop had a 22-3 record as a starter, 15-1 in the Big 12. He was a two-time all-Big 12 selection, including conference offensive newcomer of the year in 1997. In 1998 he won the Davey O'Brien Award and was Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Sproles was a first-team All-American at running back as a junior in 2003 and a three-time all-Big 12 selection. At the time of his graduation after the 2004 season, he held 28 school records, 21 of which still stand.

Sproles, who also was a standout at Olathe North High School, left K-State with 4,979 career rushing yards, nearly 2,000 more than any other Wildcat. He was fifth in the 2003 Heisman Trophy balloting and third in the Associated Press player of the year vote.

Sproles was a fourth-round pick in the 2004 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers and played 15 seasons before retiring last year. He finished his career with 19,696 all-purpose yards — fifth in NFL history — and ranks seventh in career punt-return yards and eighth in kickoff-return yards.

Sproles played in three Pro Bowls and was named to the All-Pro team seven times.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. “The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible.

"Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game.”