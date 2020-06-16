Fort Hays State football received its new 10-game 2020 schedule on Tuesday (June 16) from the MIAA. Due to the decision of the Division II Presidents Council back on May 20 to reduce the maximum number of regular season football games to 10 in 2020, each team had just one of its usual 11 conference opponents removed from the schedule with a blind draw by the MIAA.

The new 2020 slate still has the Tigers opening at home, but with a different opponent. The new season-opening opponent will be Lincoln University on Saturday, September 12. All teams in the MIAA will begin the season on September 12 since the MIAA ruled there will be no Thursday games this season.

Following the season opener against Lincoln, the Tigers will travel to the northwest portion of Missouri two weeks in a row for a pair of stiff road tests. They go to Maryville in Week 2 to take on defending MIAA Co-Champion Northwest Missouri State, then St. Joseph in Week 3 to take on Missouri Western, the team the Tigers tied with for third place in the MIAA last year at 8-3.

The Tigers will be back at home two weeks in a row on October 3 and 10 when they host Central Missouri and Washburn. Homecoming will remain on Saturday, October 3 when the Tigers host defending MIAA Co-Champion Central Missouri. Following the two-game home stand, the Tigers will alternate road and home games week by week for the rest of the season.

The last two home opponents for the Tigers this year will be Northeastern State on October 24 and then Emporia State on November 7. The last two home dates fit in between road trips to Pittsburg State (Oct. 17), Central Oklahoma (Oct. 31), and Nebraska-Kearney (Nov. 14).

The Tigers will be looking to get back to the NCAA Playoffs for the third time in four years. FHSU was in the playoffs in 2017 and 2018 after winning a pair of MIAA championships, but came up just shy of the field selected to the Super Regional last year.

Home game times are still to be determined. Keep an eye on the Football Schedule on fhsuathletics.com as game times become available for both home and away contests.

MIAA games that will not happen in 2020 due to 1-game schedule reduction

Fort Hays State vs. Missouri Southern

Central Missouri vs. Northwest Missouri State

Emporia State vs. Nebraska-Kearney

Washburn vs. Northeastern State

Pittsburg State vs. Central Oklahoma

Missouri Western vs. Lincoln