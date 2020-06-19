Nine-year-old Memphis Meyers, of Deerfield, hauled in a heck of a smallmouth bass last month while fishing at Cedar Bluff Reservoir in Trego County, near Hays.

Jeff Meyers, who submitted the photo, said she was using "live perch" on May 22 when she hooked into the lunker, apparently fishing near the dam.

A lot of people wait their whole lives to catch a fish that nice. You should be proud, Memphis!

