In a game with little offense, Joey Martinez sparked the fireworks the Newton Rebels needed.

Martinez took a 1-0 pitch over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Rebels to a 3-2 win over the Sunflower Seeds Monday night at Klein-Scott Field.

Martinez, a late substitute at the plate and in the field, finished the game two for two hitting with two runs scored. It was Martinez’ second game-winning home run in the last three games.

"It’s the same thing as the other night," Martinez said. "My teammates have been working with me the last few days, my coaches. They have just been working with me in the (batting) cages and after every at bat. I have just been trying to relax and stay within myself.

"Coach Clark says be ready to come up to bat. I was just focusing on helping my team out and trying to win. He gave me a fastball on my first pitch. It was low. The second one, he left up, and I just hit it well."

Newton has won two of its last three games.

The Seeds loaded the bases to open the top of the seventh. After a strikeout, Cale Blasi hit a sacrifice fly and Casey Mayes hit an RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Ricky Hockett hit an RBI single. Newton tied the game in the eighth inning when Joey Martinez singled, went to second on an error, went to third on a bunt and scored on an Andrew Brautman sacrifice fly.

Newton had a runner at second base with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but was unable to score.

Newton starter Zach Bravo threw six innings of one hit ball with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Carson Fraizer went .2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout. Zach Gillig went 2 1-3 innings, allowing a hit and striking out five. Rocco Armeni finished the game for the win, walking one.

"Tonight, I was just trying to work on the fastball, getting strikes and getting ahead in the count," Gillig said. "It’s way easier to pitch ahead in the count."

Gillig has worked just 8.1 innings this season, but has 17 strikeouts.

"At the end of the day, we’re a team," Gillig said. "We pitch as a team. We feed off each other. We give encouragement from each other. I think the offense is starting to come around. The pitching is coming around. I think we’re going to have a really good summer."

"The Bravo came out and set the tone like he knows how to do," Newton manager Brett Clark said. "That’s Bravo to a tee right there. Zach Gillig is Gillig. He comes in a gets the job done. Carson kept us in the game. It’s nice to come back and do something important. If you can win each series, you can do something for the season."

Connor Gibson went seven innings for the Seeds, allowing one run on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Tre Hungria went two innings, allowing a run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout. Dawson Winter pitched the 10th for the loss.

Newton finishes the series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cheney. The Rebels open a four-game series against the Derby Twins at 7 p.m. Thursday in Derby.

Seeds;ab;r;h;bi

Mayes lf;5;0;1;1

Wagner 3b;2;0;0;0

Phillips rf;5;0;0;0

Farmer ss;4;0;1;0

Kuhn dh;4;1;1;0

Maxson c;4;1;1;0

McBeth 1b;2;0;0;0

Grover 1b;1;0;0;0

Helm 2b;4;0;0;0

Epp 2b;0;0;0;0

Blasi cf;4;0;1;1;

TOTALS;35;2;5;2

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Sigrist ss;3;0;1;0

Brautman 3b;3;0;1;1

Ross 2b;3;0;1;0

Ouchi c;4;1;1;0

Andrews 1b;3;0;0;0

Gaston pr;0;0;0;0

Eshelman 1b;0;0;0;0

Bonventre dh;3;0;0;0

Hockett cf;4;0;1;1

Garza lf;3;0;1;0

Thrasher lf;2;0;0;0

J.Martinez rf;2;2;2;1

TOTALS;30;3;8;3

Seeds;000;000;200;0;—2

Newton;000;000;110;1;—3

There were no outs when the winning run scored.

E — Maxon, Gibson, Gillig, Grover. DP — Seeds. LOB — SS 9, New. 6. HR — J.Martinez (2). Sac. Bunt — Sigrist, Bonventre. Sac. Fly — Blasi, Brautman.

Seeds;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Gibson;7;6;1;1;1;3

Hungria;2;1;1;0;2;1

Winter, L;0;1;1;0;0;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Bravo;6;1;0;0;3;10

Fraizer;.2;3;2;2;2;1

Gillig;2.1;1;0;0;0;5

Armeni, W;1;0;0;0;1;0

Winter faced one batter in the bottom of the 10th.

WP — Armeni. Balk — Gibson. Time — 2:25.