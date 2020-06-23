Newton Kansan

Tuesday

Jun 23, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Heat-Carbajal


wins games


BUHLER — The G2 Heat-Carbajal won a pair of games Monday in Buhler.


The Heat edged the Buhler Nationals 7-5 and the Hutchinson Hornets-Blue 10-0.


The Heat are 13-6 and play the Buhler Nationals and Buhler Crusaders 10U Monday at Fun Valley in Hutchinson.


SWBC Railers


fall to Hammers


PARK CITY — The SWBC Newton Railers fell to the Hammers 9-1 Monday at Hap Dumont Park in Park City.


The Railers are 3-12.


Lady Railers


down Sluggers


WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team downed the Sluggers 10U 4-1 Monday in Two Rivers Youth Complex League play in Wichita.


The Railers are 8-5 and play the Titans 10U and the Shox 10U at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Two Rivers Complex.


Railers 14U


stop Royals


DERBY — The Newton Railers 14U baseball team downed the Derby Royals 13-1 Monday in Derby.


Jackson Marlar pitched a one-hitter, striking out two and walking five.


Marlar hit a home run and drove in two. Blaze Bradshaw went two for two, driving in four runs. Ian Baker went two for two with two RBIs.


The Railers are 6-11 and play the Andover Cyclones at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Boys Club in Wichita.


Rangers 9U


claim win


WICHITA — The Westurban Rangers 9U baseball team of Newton downed the Westurban Kansas Rebels 9U 15-1 Monday night in Wichita.


The Rangers are 3-7 and play the 316 9U at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.