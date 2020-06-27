Like virtually everything else in the sports world, the 2020 Topeka Shawnee County Sports Awards banquet was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with The Topeka Capital-Journal making the difficult decision in early May to cancel this year’s event.

The banquet has become a Topeka tradition over the past 15 years, honoring top senior student-athletes from Shawnee County high schools with an event that has annually drawn hundreds of attendees.

And while the decision to cancel this year’s banquet was the right one to make from a health and wellness standpoint, some traditions are just too good to stop.

So while the Topeka Shawnee County Hall of Fame injunction ceremonies, usually held in conjunction with the high school awards presentation, will be pushed back to 2021, The Capital-Journal, along with prep sports sponsors Envista Credit Union and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus, will still recognize the class of 2020 in the coming days.

All nine of the county’s Kansas State High School Activities Association member high schools were asked to nominate deserving senior male and female athletes that had a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average for fall and winter sports, as well as nominate candidates for the most inspirational athlete awards.

There were no nominations for spring sports due to the cancellation of the ’20 season, but past spring achievement as well as success in multiple sports was taken into consideration, with an athlete nominated in any sport eligible for the overall athlete of the year award.

A group of local media members, including The Capital-Journal’s Brent Maycock, WIBW Radio’s Jake Lebahn and KMAJ’s Mike Manns were involved in the selection process.

Over the next several days The Capital-Journal will name fall and winter male and female athletes of the year as well as the most inspirational male and female athletes.

The series of awards will culminate with the naming of the overall male and female athletes of the year.

The complete list of athletes nominated by their schools and coaches are listed below.

All 2019-20 nominess deserve respect for their efforts on the field and for their perseverance and patience in unprecedented times.

Here’s hoping for a return to normalcy for the class of 2021. In the meantime, a great local tradition continues.

TOPEKA SHAWNEE COUNTY HS AWARDS NOMINEES

FALL MALE — Andrew Schmidtlein, Hayden; Darrell Luarks, Highland Park; Kody Davoren, Rossville; Taegan Loy, Seaman; Brayden Vawter, Seaman; Reid Holthaus, Shawnee Heights; Kyler Kaniper, Silver Lake; Ky Thomas, Topeka High; De’Andre Durall, Topeka West; Caleb Wright, Washburn Rural.

FALL FEMALE — Sydney Hillmer, Hayden; Chey’enne James, Highland Park; Taylor Morelli, Rossville; Emma Biggs, Seaman; Molly Biggs, Seaman; Suzanna Mosqueda, Seaman; Maddie Steiner, Seaman; Briley Ginter, Shawnee Heights; Kylie Phillips, Shawnee Heights; Lexi Cobb, Silver Lake; Elizabeth Peterson, Topeka High; Kaitlyn Shima, Topeka West; Macy DeLeye, Washburn Rural; Christina Funk, Washburn Rural.

WINTER MALE — John Roeder, Hayden; Zach Archer, Rossville; Devin Appelhanz, Seaman; Eric Patterson Jr., Seaman; Jarek Clark, Silver Lake; Bradley Palmer, Topeka High; Chris Hargreaves, Topeka West; Gavin Carter, Washburn Rural; Noah Krueger, Washburn Rural.

WINTER FEMALE — Sophia Purcell, Hayden; Navelyn Salas, Highland Park; Chloe Carter, Seaman; Valory Palmer, Seaman; Izzy Erickson, Shawnee Heights; Alie Fulks, Shawnee Heights; Yana Grassity, Topeka High; Miyah Larson, Topeka West; Kasey Hamilton, Washburn Rural; Jaiden Taggart, Washburn Rural.

MOST INSPIRATIONAL MALE — Tegan Abbey, Hayden; Marcus Rodriguez, Topeka High; Joe Randles, Topeka West; Shawn Marquis, Washburn Rural.

MOST INSPIRATIONAL FEMALE — Kinlyn Lundin, Rossville; Kam Wells, Shawnee Heights; Taylor Burkhardt, Silver Lake; Daryn Lamprecht, Silver Lake; Sophia Hodge, Topeka High; Halley Robinett, Washburn Rural.