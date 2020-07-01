Just one year short of a two-decade tenure coaching St. John-Hudson USD 350 Tigers and leading Tigers to four state championships, Clint Kinnamon has turned in his Tiger jersey to become head coach of Wichita East High School Blue Aces with former SJHS Assistant Basketball Coach Danton Hilton named to succeed Kinnamon as Tigers head coach.

Kinnamon said he was approached to apply for the East High position in May.

"It’s not really something I’d thought about," said Kinnamon, whose wife Tara will remain on staff as SJHS business computer instructor.

Along with the new coaching challenge, Kinnamon said he’s looking forward to teaching weight-training classes at Wichita East High when school resumes for the 2020-21 school year.

"I’ll have four weight-training classes," Kinnamon said. "That’s exciting for me. That’s what my degree’s in."

Coach Kinnamon is joined on the Blue Aces court by son Cade as assistant coach, which Kinnamon said makes a good combo because he expects Cade to challenge him, if and when needed.

"There’s lots of tradition at East High," Kinnamon said. "The Basketball Program is very important to the school. Cade and I will both bring our best coaching efforts to the meet the challenge."

St. John Tigers fans will remember Kinnamon for a slew of winning seasons that included 88% wins in the Central Prairie League, with Tigers taking first or second place in 18 of 19 years and third place one year.

In the Lions Club Mid-Winter Classic Competition Tigers took first four times, second six times and third three times.

In post-season play, Tigers racked up these successes: 66-10 for 87 percent average, 15 years reached sub-state finals, 11 years made state tourney, nine years, third or better and claimed four state championships, with one Final Four this season which was cut short due to COVID-19.

"Tigers’ overall record was 363-100 (78%)," Kinnamon said.

Kinnamon said he plans to commute to Wichita for the upcoming school year.

"St. John’s a great community and I’ll be back in St. John the weekends," Kinnamon said. "But it’s a fluid situation that could change.""

USD 350 Superintendent Josh Meyer said Justin Nusser will take over Kinnamon’s science and PE classes and will also serve as head football coach and assistant high school basketball coach.

The district is still seeking a special education teacher to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marla Lyons.

Myer said current plans are for school to start as normal in the fall.

"However, we are working on contingency plans in case the COVID situation becomes worse in our county," Meyer said." We did our best in an emergency situation in the spring. But now we know what might be coming in the fall and will be better prepared for it."

"We also know that there will be some families and employees that will be concerned about being at school," Meyer said. "We will work with those families to ensure students can get a quality education whether it is at school, at home, or a combination of the two. "

Meyer said that the Kansas Department of Education is slated to issue guidance for schools on July 10 which will help give UDS 350 direction on plans for the fall.

"We will finalize those contingency plans after we see this guidance from KSDE," Meyer said.