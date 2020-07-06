Monday

Jul 6, 2020 at 12:47 AM


72nd Newton


Mexican-American


Men’s Fast-Pitch


Softball Tournament


Saturday and Sunday


Championship bracket


First round


A-1 Contruction 2, Emporia Black Sox 1


Newton Mexican-American AC 6, Kansas City Bandidos 0


Big Eagle Express 12, Newton Taco Bell 0


Kansas City Indios 10, Wichita-Houston 0


Kansas City Locos 7, Oklahoma Syko 4


Second round


A-1 Construction 1, Kansas City Bravos 0


Big Eagle Express 8, NMAAC 7


KC Indios 7, KC Locos 3


Hutchinson Blue Jays 10, Kansas City Eagles 6


Quarterfinals


Big Eagle Express 3, A-1 Construction 1


KC Indios 11, Hutch. BlueJays 1


Semifinals


Big Eagle 7, KC Indios 6


Indios;012;3;—6;9;1


Big Eagle;301;3;—7;9;2


McCall (L) and Ar.Garcia III; Beets (W) and Clay. HR — KCI: Angell.


Consolation bracket


First round


KC Bandidos 14, Newton Taco Bell 5


KC Eagles 11, Emp. Black Sox 2


NMAAC 11, Wichita-Houston 1


Okla. Syko 10, Wichita-Houston 0


KC Locos 16, Newton Taco Bell 0


Second round


KC Eagles 10, KC Bandidos 1


KC Bravos 4, Okla. Syko 3


KC Locos 9, Emp. Black Sox 5


Third round


NMAAC 5, KC Eagles 1


KC Bravos 6, KC Locos 1


Fourth round


NMAAC 8, Hutch.Bluejays 3


KC Bravos 9, A-1 Construction 3


Quarterfinals


NMAAC 9, KC Bravos 0


Semifinals


KC Indios 11, NMAAC 0


Indios;015;5;—11;9;0


NMAAC;000;0;—0;2;0


Ad.Garcia (W) and Ar.Garcia III; Alverez (L), A.Cornejo 3 and Infante, C.Cornejo 4.


Championships


Game 1


KC Indios 8, Big Eagle 3


Indios;ab;r;h;bi


Angell lf;4;1;2;1


B.Ramirez 2b;3;0;2;1


Walters 2b;0;1;0;0


R.Garcia ss;4;0;1;0


Ar.Garcia III c;3;0;2;1


J.Garcia Jr. cf;4;0;1;0


Bias 3b;3;2;2;3


McCall 1b3;1;2;1


G.Garcia dp;4;0;2;1


Luk.Ramirez rf;4;1;1;0


TOTALS;38;8;15;8


Big Eagle;ab;r;h;bi


Booth ss;3;0;1;1


Watson 2b;4;0;1;1


Taryole c;3;0;0;0


Clay c;2;0;1;0


J.Johnson pr;0;1;0;0


Nichols 3b;1;0;0;0


Kensler cf;3;0;1;0


Boston dp;3;0;1;0


Roberts 1b;2;0;0;0


K.Johnson 1b;1;0;0;0


High rf;3;0;1;0


Hernandez lf;3;1;1;0


TOTALS;27;3;7;2


Indios;060;010;1;—8


Big Eagle;002;100;0;—3


DP — Big Eagle. LOB — KCI 7, BE 4. 2B — Hernandez, R.Garcia, Clay, B.Ramirez. 3B — Bias. SB — Kensler. Sac. Bunt — B.Ramirez. Sac. Fly — Bias.


Indios;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Ad.Garcia, W;7;7;3;3;1;9;


Big Eagle;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Beets, L;5;13;7;7;0;2


Wallace;2;2;1;1;2;0


WP — Beets, Ad.Garcia. HBP — McCall (Wallace). Time — 1:30.


Game 2


Big Eagle Express 8, KC Indios 7


Big Eagle;ab;r;h;bi


Booth ss;5;1;2;0


Watson 2b;3;2;2;0


Taryole 3b;5;1;2;1


Clay c;5;0;1;0


J.Johnson cr;0;1;0;0


Kensler cf;3;0;0;0


Boston dp;4;1;2;1


Johnson 1b;4;0;0;0


High rf;4;1;2;1


Hernandez lf;4;1;2;1


TOTALS;37;8;13;4


Indios;ab;r;h;bi


Angell lf;4;2;3;1


Ja.Garcia Jr. cf;4;1;1;1


R.Garcia ss;4;1;1;0


Ar.Garcia III c4;0;2;1


McCall p;3;1;1;1


Bias 3b;3;0;1;1


G.Garcia dp;2;0;0;0


Lou Ramirez 1b;1;1;1;1


Walters 2b;3;0;0;0


Luk.Ramirez rf;3;1;1;0


TOTALS;32;7;12;6


Big Eagle;500;201;0;—8


Indios;200;001;4;—7


E — Ad.Garcia 2, Walters, Watson. DP — Indios. LOB — BE , KCI . 2B — Booth, Lou Ramierz, Booth. 3B — Angell. SB — Watson, Taryole. Sac. Bunt — Watson.


Big Eagle;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Beets, W;7;12;7;4;1;3


Indios;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Ad.Garcia, L;5;10;7;4;2;3


McCall;2;3;2;1;3;3


WP — McCall. IBB — Clay 2 (Ad.Garcia, McCall). Time — 2:09.


All-Tournament Team


Mike Gomez, Kansas City Bravos


Henry Claassen, Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club


Josh Edson, Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club


Brett Warkentine, Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club


Adan Garcia, Kansas City Indios


John Angell, Kansas City Indios


Rico Garcia, Kansas City Indios


Todd Kensler, Big Eagle Express


Robby Boston, Big Eagle Express


Most Valuable Catcher — Arturo Garcia III, Kansas City Indios


Most Valuable Pitcher — Dave Beets, Big Eagle Express


Most Valuable Player — Kerry Clay, Big Eagle Express