The Hays Larks crushed the Boulder Collegians 20-0 on Sunday night to close out a six-game road swing.

The Larks (8-4) led 8-0 after eight innings before unleashing a 12-run ninth that featured three home runs including a grand slam from Cameron Pehrson.

The grand slam was Pehrson’s second homer of the night. He went 4 of 7 at the plate with seven runs driven in.

Max McGuire and Grant Lung also homered in the Larks’ monster ninth inning.

Lung collected three hits while Wyatt Divis, Corbin Truslow, Palmer Hutchison and Dylan Dreiling all had two-hit games.

The Larks finished with 19 hits and drew 15 walks.

Brady Rose, Trevor Munsch and Wyatt Divis combined to throw a three-hit shutout for the Larks. Rose tossed the first four innings, allowing two hits. Munsch worked two perfect innings, and Divis worked the last three, allowing one hit.

The Larks will play the Collegians at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Larks Park to begin a seven-game homestand.