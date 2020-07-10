Another in-state rivalry is being renewed for the Kansas State men’s basketball team.

K-State and Wichita State announced Friday a four-game series beginning in 2021 with a charity exhibition game set for October.

"We are excited about renewing the series with Wichita State," K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. "(WSU) Coach (Gregg) Marshall has built a great program in Wichita and this will be yet another opportunity for our players to play against the best. I want to thank WSU athletics director Darron Boatright, Coach Marshall and his staff as well as (executive associate AD) Casey Scott and (director of operations) Drew Speraw for their hard work in getting this series completed.

"This is a win-win for the schools, their fan bases and our state."

The charity exhibition game, which has been approved by the NCAA, will take place on Oct. 24 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita. Proceeds from the game will help Kansans who were affected by COVID-19.

Weber and Marshall have designated charities for ticket sales of the game to go to Konza United Way, Crisis Center, Inc., United Way of the Plains and the Wichita Children's Home.

"The conversation started with the charity exhibition and trying to do some good for the people of Kansas, but then it grew from there," Marshall said in a statement. "Coach Weber and I have been wanting to rekindle this rivalry for a while now, and the timing is finally right for both sides. It’s an easy trip, a fun experience for our fans and another great basketball test against a quality Big 12 program."

The first game of the series will take place on Dec. 5, 2021 at Intrust Bank Arena. K-State will host the Shockers on Dec. 3, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum. The series will shift to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 22, 2023 and end in WSU’s Koch Arena on Dec. 7, 2024. The the Wildcats have not played at Koch Area since Nov. 11, 2000.

K-State last played the Shockers in Wichita at Kansas Coliseum on Dec. 14, 2002. The Wildcats won the previous meeting in Manhattan on Dec. 10, 2003, 54-50.

"We're excited to revive this series," K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "It's something that makes sense and needed to happen. It'll be great for the fans all across the state with games in Wichita, Manhattan and Kansas City.

"I'm really looking forward to this series of games. We appreciate both head coaches as well as (WSU athletics director) Darron Boatright and our sport administrator, Casey Scott, for all the work they put into making this happen."