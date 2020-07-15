Halstead splits

with Haven

HAVEN — The Halstead summer high school baseball team split a doubleheader Tuesday with Haven.

Haven won the first game 7-6. Halstead won the nightcap 7-1.

No other details were reported.

Railers 14U

drops two

The Newton Railer 14U baseball team dropped a pair of games to Buhler on Tuesday.

Newton fell 11-5 and 13-1.

In the first game, Ian Baker drove in two runs for Newton. Jackson Marlar added an RBI. A.J. Carbajal took the loss pitching, striking out one. James Hulse struck out two.

Newton was held to one hit in the second game. Austin Aarons took the loss. Earl Muller struck out two.

Newton is 7-16 and plays the Titans at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Boys Club complex in Wichita.

Swather 14U

sweeps games

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather 14U baseball team claimed a pair of wins Monday in Hesston.

The Swathers downed the Marion County Spikes 11-1 and 6-5.

In the first game, Whit Rhodes pitched a no hitter, walking two and striking out 11. Beau Warden went 2-for-3 hitting with a home run and four RBIs. Gunnar Lewis also went 2-for-3 hitting. Aedan O’Halloran and Layne Clark each drove in a run.

In the second game, Hesston scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the win. Hesston was held to two hits, drawing nine walks. Warden drove in two runs. Lewis and O’Halloran each added an RBI.

Lewis pitched three innings, striking out four. Warden finished the game for the win, striking out seven batters in three innings.

Hesston is 5-8 and plays the Junction City Jays at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Barnstormers at 2:45 p.m. in Junction City.

G2 Heat 10U

squad 5-2

HUTCHINSON — The G2 Heat 10U-Carbajal softball team finished a recent slate of games 5-2.

On Saturday in a tournament at Plagens Carpenter Park, the Heat downed the Peppers 7-3, the 316 Tulsa Elite 9-6, lost to the Newton Lady Railers 7-4 and beat the Peppers again 8-3.

The Heat lost to the Oz Wicked 10-7 on Sunday to wrap up tourney play.

On Monday at Fun Valley in Hutchinson, the Heat beat the Hutch Hornets Grey 10-0 in a one-hitter and beat the Buhler Crusaders 11-0 in a one-hitter.

The Heat is 26-8.

Lady Railers 10U

goes 3-3

WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team went 3-3 in recent games.

In a weekend tournament at Plagens Carpenter Park, the Railers downed the Renegades-Baxter 5-1, downed the G2 Heat-Carbajal 7-4, lost to the Khaos Pink 4-3 and lost to the 316 Tulsa Elite 11-1.

On Monday in league play at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita, the Railers downed the Kansas Renegades-Harris 5-2.

Newton is 16-8-1 and plays a pair of games starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Fun Valley in Hutchinson.

Swather 10U

drops game

MOUNDRIDGE — The Hesston Swather 10U baseball team fell to Moundridge 8-6 Monday in Moundridge.

Hesston is 2-5-1.

Newton 12U

drops two

HESSTON — The Newton Baseball Club 12U-Weeks squad dropped a pair of recent games.

Newton fell to Moundridge 16-9 Friday and Hesston-Roth 8-7 Monday.

Newton is 2-9.

Royals 13U

finish 7-0

The Royals 13U baseball team of Hesston finished a weekend tournament 7-0.

The Royals downed the Salina Warriors 18-1. Gunnar Lewis, Jackson Daniel, Colton Roberts and Jace Pichler each drove in three runs. Isaac Tatro pitched two innings in the win, striking out one.

The Royals downed the Council Grove Braves 17-2. Pichler drove in three runs. Tatro and Carter Morgan each drove in two. Lewis struck out two in the win.

The Royals downed the Central Kansas Crushers 11-3. Pichler drove in four runs. James Johnson drove in two. Daniel struck out three in the win. Lakin Franz drove in one.

The Royals downed the Wichita Outlaws AAA 12-2. Lewis drove in four runs. Jared Cobb drove in two. Carter Morgan struck out three in the win.

The Royals downed the Sluggers Academy-Hon 6-3. Tatro drove in two runs. Franz struck out four in the win. Daniel struck out two for the save.

The Royals downed the Wichita Raiders 18-0. Karston Wall drove in three runs. Pichler and Morgan each drove in two runs. Tatro struck out one in the win.

The Royals ended the tournament with a 7-5 win over the Wichita Wolfpack. Daniel drove in three runs. Tatro struck out six in the win. Pichler struck out two.

The Royals are 22-11-2.

G2 Heat-Llamas

finishes 3-3

WICHITA — The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas team finished a weekend tournament at the Two Rivers Youth Complex 3-3.

The Heat downed the Wichita Honey Badgers 10-0. Payton Divine and Shalley Clark each drove in three runs. Annabelle McLaughlin struck out four in the win.

The Heat was held hitless in a 6-0 loss to the Manhattan Optimist Moxie. Maizy Robins and Lil Bird each struck out two.

The Heat lost to the Pratt Power 7-4. Cheyenne Cooper drove in two runs. Robins took the loss, striking out one.

The Heat downed the USA Pride 5-3. Alivia Lange drove in two runs. McLaughlin pitched three innings for the win. Bird finished the game, striking out one.

The Heat downed the OKX 6-2. Clark and Lange each drove in two runs. Emily Kvasnicka hit a solo home run. Robins struck out one in the win.

The Heat fell to the Wellington Rebels 16U 10-1. Divine drove in a run. McLaughlin took the loss.

The Heat is 15-10-1.

SWBC Railers

drop three

The SWBC Newton Railers 11U baseball team finished weekend play 0-3.

The Railers fell to the Wood Ducks 20-2, SK Sports Salina Kings 19-2 and the Westurban Smokies 11-5.

The Railers are 3-20.

Railer 12U

team 0-5

The Newton Railers 12U baseball team finished a slate of games 0-5.

The Railers fell to the Hutchinson Hornets 13-4 and 20-2. The Railers fell to the Rattlers 18-5. The Railers lost to the Manhattan Barnstormers 14-5. The Railers lost to the Liberal Rattlers 12-7.

The Railers are 5-16.

G2 Heat-Lutz

loses, ties

The G2 Heat 18U-Lutz softball squad lost to the Herricanes 7-6 and tied the G2 Heat-Garcia 8-8.

Against the Herricanes, Paige Brown drove in two runs. Emma Hershberger, Piper Seidl, Maya Werner and Brianne Catlin each drove in one run. Katie Vanburkleo struck out four in the win.

Against the G2 Heat-Garcia, Seidl and Taryn Folster each drove in two runs. Hershberger added an RBI. Addy Mueller struck out two in two innings. Werner struck out one in one inning.

The Heat-Lutz is 8-10-2.