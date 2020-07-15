HAVEN — Haven High School softball standout Maguire Estill hasn’t had a typical summer, but she has had a busy one.

Estill has been one of the top softball players in the area since her freshman season. As a freshman, Estill went 18-1 as a pitcher with 115 strikeouts and a 1.21 ERA.

For her career, Estill is 27-4 and has 186 strikeouts.

At the plate in 43 career games, Estill has 38 extra-base hits to go along with 96 RBIs.

After spring sports were unexpectedly canceled by COVID-19, expectations were high for Estill and the Wildcats in 2020-21. Estill was able to practice softball to an extent during the spring, but she did miss out on a season of competition.

"During the spring I was working out at my house, hitting off a tee, throwing with my dad — we made sure we threw a couple times a week," Estill said. "We didn’t even know if we were going to have a summer season. It was hard to get going, and it was kind of depressing."

Estill is making up for lost time this summer. Estill is normally busy in the summer playing sports, but this summer she says she’s played six weeks straight of softball — some with her traveling team and some with Haven and their Central Kansas League summer schedule.

"I played in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, a few times, I went to Kansas City, but my favorite was playing with our 18s in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Estill said. "It was so pretty there, I loved it."

On Tuesday afternoon, a few hours before Estill hit the diamond for Haven against Smoky Valley, she committed to Arkansas Monticello to continue her softball career.

Arkansas Monticello head coach Kyle Lem recruited Estill early and often.

"I’ve known the coach for about a year and a half, and as soon as I met him he was really fun," Estill said. "He’s always been about wanting me, and as a player I want someone to want me."

Estill will pitch and play in the infield at the Division II school in southeast Arkansas.

"I’ll be there to pitch, but I’ll probably play some first and third base, too," Estill said.

Estill missed out on her junior year of high school softball, but will be a senior for the Wildcats this fall. In addition to softball, Estill also plays volleyball and basketball at Haven.

"First, I want to keep my grades are up — Monticello is a very high academic school," Estill said. "I also want to enjoy volleyball and basketball in my last year playing those sports."

Estill is hoping to make a run at the state tournament in her final season of high school softball.

"One last year with my friends. I’ve grown up in Haven, so it will be sad to leave, but I’m ready for the next level of softball," Estill said.