CHENEY — The Newton Rebels opened a four-game series against unbeaten Cheney Diamomd Dawgs, falling 8-7 Wednesday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Cheney.

Newton took a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Cheney scored eight runs in the last three innings. Lenny Ashby hit a three-run home run for Cheney with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the Diamond Dawgs the win. Ashby finished three for five hitting. Andrew Stewart went two for two hitting with three RBIs.

George Specht went three for five hitting.

Rowan Arrant pitched two innings of relief for Cheney, allowing two hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Erik Garza led Newton at the plate, going two for four with a home run and five RBIs. Sam Kissane went three for three with an RBI.

Newton starter Ricky Hockett threw seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Carson Fraizer took the loss.

Cheney is 27-0, 21-0 in league play. Newton is 10-14, 7-14 in league play.

The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newton.

Newton;020;100;400;—7;12;0

Cheney;000;000;233;—8;15;4

Hockett, Paten 8, Fraizer (L) 9 and Ouchi; Schumann, Rodd 5, Russell 7, Arrant (W) 8 and Russ. HR — N: Garza (1). C: Ashby (3). Time — 2:40.