Three Wildcats and two Jayhawks have earned preseason recognition from the Big 12.

Kansas State football standout and Topeka native Wyatt Hubert (defensive line) joined teammates Joshua Youngblood (kick/punt return) and Nick Lenners (fullback) as honorees on the preseason All-Big 12 team, announced Thursday afternoon by the league. Kansas’ Pooka Williams (running back) and Andrew Parchment (wide receiver) also made the team, which is compiled via a media vote.

Hubert, a 6-foot-3, 258-pound junior who starred at Shawnee Heights, was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019, notching 33 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Youngblood, a 5-10, 180-pound sophomore, earned Big 12 special teams player of the year last season after averaging 35.9 yards per kickoff return. Lenners, a 6-5, 252-pound junior, snagged 13 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in 2019.

Williams, the Jayhawks' 5-10, 170-pound junior standout, finished his sophomore campaign with 1,061 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns and added 27 catches for 214 yards and two receiving touchdowns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. Parchment, a 6-2, 180-pound senior, had 65 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns during a breakout first season in Lawrence.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was tabbed as the league's preseason offensive player of the year, while West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was named the preseason defensive player of the year. Voters selected Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler as the conference's preseason newcomer of the year.