Tony Niemeyer and Matt Beckman posted a massive 14-plus-pound bag of crappie July 5 at the Kansas Crappie Club event on Toronto Reservoir to take the Division I victory.

Niemeyer, of Gardner, paired up with the Missouri crappie pro once again after winning the Kansas Crappie Trail’s June 13 event on Perry together.

But Wichita's Derek Kruger made a splash of his own, posting the biggest crappie of the year so far for the club with a 2.75-pound slab to secure the second-place spot alongside teammate Kalin Caton, of Kansas City, with a bag of 13.95.

"Basically we found an area with big fish in it. She was up holding tight on some timber and I pitched it past her to get her attention," said Kruger, who was using a silver and chartreuse ProTuff jig.

Jim Bybee, fishing with his father, Lonnie, and son, Cody, finished third with a 12.90-pound bag.

"That lake turned out to be quite the hogpen," KCC organizer Joe Bragg said.

Potwin's Vince Coats and Lane Peterson won the previous KCC tournament June 7 on Council Grove Reservoir.

The next KCC event is slated for Aug. 2 on Melvern. For more information, contact Bragg at 785-220-6404.

Wainright, Vail win Catfish Chasers event

Jim Wainwright and Kevin Vail posted a combined 128.95 pounds of catfish July 11 to win the Catfish Chasers signature event on Wolf Creek, anchored by a 33.50-pounder.

Danny Mayer and Derek Allen finished second with 117.30 pounds, followed by Ty and Gary Wolf in third with 113.55 pounds.

Kevin Parks and Terry Fischer finished fourth with 108.25 pounds. Andy, Will and Larry Thompson rounded out the top five with 107.95 pounds.

The big fish of the tournament went to Mark and Chad Thompson, who hauled in a 47.75-pound blue cat.

The next regularly scheduled Catfish Chasers tournament is set for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 on John Redmond Reservoir. The entry fee is $150 for up to a three-person team, with $1,000 added to the prize pool.

For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

KCT event rescheduled

The Kansas Crappie Trail’s postponed Tuttle Creek event has been rescheduled to Aug. 15 at Clinton. The KCT, which was set to compete this Saturday at Pomona, will also fish Aug. 22 at Clinton before the state championship event Sept. 12 and 13 at El Dorado.

The entry fee for KCT events is $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481.