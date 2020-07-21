It’s part of a coach’s job to be able to change and adapt as the situation calls for it, and veteran Washburn coaches Chris Herron and Craig Schurig understand that.

Herron, the Ichabods’ volleyball coach, and WU football coach Schurig are more concerned about their student-athletes, who are helpless to do anything but sit back and wait to see what’s going to happen next as the coronavirus pandemic has thrown sports at all levels into turmoil.

All spring sports were canceled in mid-March and there continues to be uncertainty about whether or not fall sports will be played.

The MIAA released a plan Monday delaying the start of practice until Aug. 31 and the start of competition until the week of Sept. 28. The conference also left the door open for further changes depending on the coronavirus situation.

"I feel awful for these kids," said Herron, whose team was 27-4 last fall and advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament for the second straight season. "It’s not about us coaches, it’s about the kids and the experience they have. This is not their fault. It’s not anybody’s fault. It is what it is, but we should try to make it as easy and pleasant for them as possible.

"It’s heartbreaking to see what happened to those poor kids in the spring and what’s happening to them right now, because they don’t have any idea what’s going to happen."

Herron said the ever-changing situation has to be hard on his players.

"We tell them one thing and then three weeks later we get told another thing and we tell them that and we have to change what we’ve said," he said. "I just feel like we’re spinning our wheels."

Schurig, whose Ichabods are coming off a 6-5 season in 2019, said he also feels a great deal of empathy for not only his team, but players at all levels.

"They put so much time and effort in it and that’s at all levels — high school to college to NFL,’’ Schurig said. "They put a lot of time into this and the reward is playing a season."

Schurig said that between 50 and 60 players have been on campus to participate in voluntary weight training and conditioning sessions and he can tell how eager the Ichabods are to get back in action.

"They enjoy the process and I’d say this year more than any other year, you see how much they enjoy each other, and it’s like they’re not taking that for granted," he said.

"They need the socialization, they need the competitiveness, they need the push to get better, the physical activity. They have to have that."

Schurig said he knows the current situation is difficult for his team to cope with, even if they may not talk about it, but said the players are in a good frame of mind when they get together.

"You know how that age is, you don’t really get them to communicate that," Schurig said. "I’m sure they’re on a roller-coaster ride, but it seems like when we can see them and see them out on the field, they’re upbeat.

"They’re in their element and they enjoy each other. You could probably see that in (last Saturday’s) Shrine game. Those kids’ energy, whether it was in practice or the game, they enjoyed the heck out of it. If you love the game, you want to play it, and when they say you can play, you go for it."