CLEVELAND — The Kansas City offense has a long way to go in a short period of time.

Friday night, the Royals struck out 18 times — 14 at the hands of Cleveland starter Shane Bieber — en route to a 2-0 loss in both team’s Opening Day.

Bieber pitched six scoreless innings and was one strikeout away from tying Washington’s Camilo Pasqual (1960) for most strikeouts in an Opening Day start.

Kansas City starter Danny Duffy did his best to keep pace with Bieber, but the 31-year-old lefty was chased out of the game in the fifth inning after allowing two earned runs and striking out two on 65 pitches.

Cleveland’s Oscar Mercado and Cesar Hernandez had RBI hits in the bottom of the fifth to give the Indians all the scoring they needed.

Scott Barlow, Greg Holland, and Tyler Zuber combined to pitch 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen.

While the lack of offense was certainly alarming for Kansas City fans, it is important to note the team is playing without third-baseman Hunter Dozier, who hit 26 home runs and had 84 RBIs last season, as he recovers from COVID-19.

Salvador Perez hit a single in the first inning — his first hit in over 600 days after missing all of the 2019 season with a UCL injury. Perez joined Whit Merrifield, Alex Gordon, and Nicky Lopez as the only Royals to record a hit.

The series was set to continue Saturday in Cleveland as Brady Singer — a 2018 first-round draft pick — made his anticipated debut for the Royals. Singer was set to face off against Mike Clevinger, who was 9-0 in his career against the Royals.