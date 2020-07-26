BUHLER — After finishing as the Class 4A State Runner-up in 2019, Buhler had high expectations for the baseball team in 2020.

And while the Buhler Crusaders did not get a chance to win a state title this past spring, the Buhler Nationals showcased their talent and potential all summer long.

Sunday afternoon at Wheatland Park, the Nationals put the finishing touches on a dominant summer with a win over McPherson in the Wheatland World Series Championship.

When Buhler entered the bottom of the sixth with a 2-1 lead, nobody expected the game to end in a mercy rule. But a seven-run inning triggered the eight runs after five inning mercy rule, giving the Nationals a 9-1 victory of their rival.

"We were just hoping to get a couple insurance runs," Buhler manager Bret Konrade said. "Our bats really weren’t there in the beginning."

Buhler, who finishes the summer with a 24-7 record, entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, and won three game in three days to further solidify their status as the top team in the area.

"It’s always good playing at home in front of our fans, especially after the unsureness of what is happening," Konrade said. "It’s always fun to win at home."

McPherson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Hunter Alvord drilled a double to left field, scoring Luke Schroeder for the game’s first run.

Buhler struck back with two runs in the fourth. Bradley Neill led off the inning with a triple and was quickly scored on a sacrifice fly from Cade Miller.

Hunter Carson gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead with a two-out single to left field which scored Ryan Henderson.

Alvord pitched five innings for McPherson, struck out five, and allowed just the two runs.

"Alvord shut us down, and he threw well," Konrade said. "We were fortunate to get those two runs in the fourth."

Buhler sent 11 to the plate in the seventh inning, and still had one more out to work with before the mercy rule took effect. Five singles, a double, two walks, and two hit batters contributed to the seven runs.

"We had a group of 13 or 14 different guys who always showed up ready to go - anyone could have been in the lineup in any particular day," Konrade said. "They were always ready to go when they were called on, and that’s why we finished our summer with a 24-7 record."

Neill, Henderson, Carson, Corey Gilbert, and Connor Ogburn each had two hits for Buhler, while Henderson and Gilbert each drove in two runs.

Carson Cornelius, a Nickerson graduate, threw a complete game for the Nationals and struck out five in the process. Cornelius pitched all three games for the Nationals - two games out of the bullpen and as the starter on Sunday.

Cornelius was the 4A Player of the Year by Sports in Kansas in 2019.

"We were missing a couple arms this weekend so we knew bringing him in would be a big help," Konrade said. "He also helped us with his bat, and it was fun to have him. He’s a good player."

McPherson has a bright future as the Bullpups do not graduate a single player who competed in Sunday’s game. McPherson’s only graduate is Jacob Feil.

"Our guys have a lot of talent, but they have to go right back to work," McPherson manager Heath Gerstner said. "This experience is wonderful. We saw some great pitching and had some good games.

"Buhler match-ups are always good, and we’re going to see them for the next three to four years."

The Bullpups won their play-in game against Ottawa on Friday before falling to Buhler in the quarterfinals. McPherson then won three games in the consolation bracket.

The resiliency in a young team is something Gerstner can be proud of.

"I love my team," Gerstner said. "They are a bunch of fighters, and I couldn’t be more proud of them."