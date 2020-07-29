The MIAA laid out a guiding document for the start of fall activities. The document clarifies starting dates and activities for the fall sports seasons, and all other sports as they return to campus for the fall semester.

All voluntary activities as described by the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee during summer 2020 are permitted up until the start of each institution’s first day of classes.

Starting from a member institution’s first day of classes until August 24, football teams can conduct team/film meetings, strength and conditioning activities with no on-field/court activities with equipment or individual skill instruction, and each student-athlete is restricted to 15 hours per week with one day off per week. From August 25 through August 29, teams will be permitted to conduct their acclimatization period as specified in NCAA Bylaw 17.10.2.3. Teams would then be able to start full practice sessions on August 31.

Beginning on a member institution’s first day of classes until Sunday, August 30, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball teams will be allowed to conduct team/film meetings, strength and conditioning activities with no on-field/court activities with equipment or individual skill instruction, and each student-athlete is restricted to 15 hours per week with one day off per week. Teams can begin full practice sessions on Monday, August 31.

For men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, all normal non-championship segment activities are allowed and will be excluded from the MIAA’s adjusted start dates.

All MIAA sports that were not listed above can have no physical activity, which includes weight room and/or conditioning sessions until August 31. Team meetings and any physicals with medical officials are permitted, and each student-athlete is restricted to no more than eight hours of team activity per week during that time.