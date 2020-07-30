Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson's name appeared on a third preseason watch list Thursday as one of 30 candidates for the Manning Award.

The Manning Award is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. Ten finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 212-pound senior from Independence, Missouri, was one of four Big 12 quarterbacks on the Manning watch list, joining Baylor's Charlie Brewer, Texas' Sam Ehlinger and Brock Purdy of Iowa State. He is the third K-State candidate for the award, following current K-State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein — a 2012 finalist — and Jake Waters in 2014.

Thompson, who will be a third-year starter for the Wildcats, also is on the preseason list for the Maxwell Award (college player of the year) and Wuerffel Trophy for community service.

Thompson enters his senior season ranked in the top 10 in 10 K-State career categories and needs 1,605 passing yards to become the first player in school history to throw for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000. As a junior in 2019, he received all-Big 12 honorable mention after passing for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for 405 yards and 11 more scores.