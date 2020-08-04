The Big 12 fell in line with its Power Five conference brethren on Monday, announcing its intentions to play a 10-game football schedule this fall.

For the Big 12, that means a 9-plus-1 format with a complete conference round-robin schedule, plus one nonconference game. The other power conferences opted for a 10-game conference-only format.

"I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times," said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward.

"However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."

The Big 12 plan was short on details, anticipating a mid- to late-September start for conference games with the nonconference contest likely taking place before that. The conference built in some flexibility with its championship game, which now could be moved back from its original Dec. 5 date to either Dec. 12 or 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That would allow for schedule adjustments necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.