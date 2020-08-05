WICHITA — Traditional summer college baseball power, the Santa Barbara Foresters, had the long ball going in an 8-0 win over the Denver Cougars in a second-round game of the 86th National Baseball Congress World Series.

The game was called after seven innings on the eight-run rule.

Nick Nastrini pitched six innings for the Forsters, allowing a hit, a walk and 11 strikeouts out of 19 batters faced. Alex Boshers finished the game, allowing a hit with a strikeout.

Matthew McLain hit the second pitch of the game out of the park for the Foresters. Brandon Boissiere hit a sacrifice fly. Another run scored on a wild pitch.

Sean McLain hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Christian Encarnacion hit a solo shot in the fifth inning. Casey Dykstra hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Andrew Corso took the loss for the Cougars, striking out four in six innings. Juan Familia finished the game.