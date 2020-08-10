Monday

Aug 10, 2020 at 1:40 AM


86th NBC World Series


Aug. 3


at Eck Stadium


Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)


Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)


at Hobart Detter Field


Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)


Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5


Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5


Tuesday’s games


at Hobart-Detter Field


Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10


Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1


Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3


at Eck Stadium


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3


Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)


Wednesday’s games


Consolation second round


at Eck Stadium


Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7


Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4


at Hobart-Detter Field


Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)


Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)


Thursday’s games


Consolation third round


at Hobart-Detter Field


Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3


Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4


Championship quarterfinals


at Eck Stadium


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 2, Hays Larks 1


Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0


Friday’s games


Consolation fourth round


at Eck Stadium


Houston Express 5, Liberal BeeJays 4


Hutchinson Monarchs 11, Hays Larks 3 (7 inn.)


Saturday’s games


at Eck Stadium


Championship semifinals


Santa Barbara Foresters 5,


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 1


Cheney;ab;r;h;bi;Snt.Bar.;ab;r;h;bi


Castillo rf;3;1;1;0;McLain ss;4;0;0;0


Specht 2b;3;0;0;0;Jung 2b;4;1;1;0


Miller ph;1;0;0;0;Encarnacion dh;4;0;0;0


Glenn 3b;4;0;1;1;Boissiere 1b;4;0;0;0


Andrews dh;3;0;1;0;Cardenas c;2;1;0;0


Sims 1b;3;0;0;0;Holgate rf;3;2;2;0


Bartlett lf;2;0;0;0;McLain 3b;2;1;0;0


McGee c;2;0;0;0;Dykstra lf;3;0;3;3


Russ c;1;0;0;0;Caulfield lf;2;0;0;0


Stewart ss;2;0;0;0;Cullen cf;1;0;0;0


Farmer ss;1;0;0;0;;;;


Grady cf;2;0;1;0;;;;


Ashby ph;1;0;0;0;;;;


TOTALS;28;1;4;1;TOTALS;29;5;6;3


Cheney;000;000;001;—1


Santa Bar.;110;201;00x;—5


E — McGee. LOB — Che. 3, SB 7. 2B — Glenn. CS — Castillo, Grady, McGee. Sac. Bunt — McLain.


Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Bravo, L;3.1;4;4;4;3;1


O’Toole;4.2;2;1;1;3;4


Santa Barbara;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Luckham, W;5.2;3;0;0;0;4


Monke;1.1;0;0;0;1;0


Mullen;1;0;0;0;0;1


Pallette;1;1;1;1;1;1


WP — Bravo 3. HBP — Bartlett (Mullen).


Umpires — Plate: Wheeler; Field: Allen, Hutchinson. Time — 2:08.


Consolation quarterfinals


Hutchinson Monarchs 10,


Houston Express 4


Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi;Houston;ab;r;h;bi


MacKenzie 3b;3;2;0;1;Gales lf;3;1;2;0


Sigrist 2b;4;1;1;1;Gonzalez cf;5;0;1;0


White lf;5;0;3;4;Cosco rf;5;1;1;0


Nedved ss;5;0;1;0;Rojas c;4;1;2;2


Barber dh;4;2;1;0;Paulsey 1b;4;1;1;0


Callahan 1b;3;2;1;2;Deleon 3b;4;0;1;0


Stephens c;2;2;0;0;Barfield 2b;5;0;1;2


Sartori cf;3;1;0;0;Sanchez dh;4;0;2;0


Chadwick rf;2;0;0;1;Jefferson ss;4;0;0;0


TOTALS;31;10;7;9;TOTALS;38;4;11;4


Hutchinson;150;002;200;-10


Houston;100;010;101;-4


E — Rojas, Deleon. DP — Hutchinson. LOB — Hut. 4, Hou. 12. 2B — Gales. 3B — White. HR — Callahan (1), Rojas (3). SB — SB--MacKenzie, Sigrist, White, Barber. CS — Barber. Sac. Fly — Chadwick.


Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Stuempfig, W;5;9;2;2;1;6


Farmer;2;0;1;0;2;1


Randall;2;2;1;1;0;2


Houston;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Deleon, L;1.2;4;6;5;4;2


Granson;3.2;0;2;2;4;3


Calhoun;1.2;2;2;2;1;1


Vige;2;1;0;0;0;2;0


WP — Stuempfig, Farmer, Calhoun. PB — Stephens. HBP — Gales 2 (Stuempfig, Farmer).


Umpires — Plate: Mazzerrisi; Field: Wagers, Anderson. Time — 3:00.


Sunday’s game


at Eck Stadium


Consolation semifinals


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 10,


Hutchinson Monarchs 3


Cheney;ab;r;h;bi;Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi


Glenn 3b;3;1;0;0;MacKenzie 3b;3;0;0;1


Castillo rf;5;2;1;0;Sigrist 2b;4;0;1;0


Farmer c;4;2;1;2;White lf;4;0;1;0


Sims 1b;3;1;1;1;Nedved ss;3;0;1;0


Andrews 1b;1;1;1;1;Barber dh;2;0;0;0


Miller dh;5;1;1;1;Callahan 1b;3;0;0;0


Ashby rf;3;0;0;1;Woolverton c;4;0;1;0


Bartlett lf;1;1;1;2;Stephens pr;0;0;0;0


Specht 2b;4;1;0;0;Sartori cf;4;2;2;0


Kennard lf;2;0;1;0;Chadwick rf;4;1;2;0


Grady cf;1;0;1;0;;;;


Scott lf;0;0;0;0;;;;


Stewart ss;3;0;1;1;;;;


TOTALS;35;10;9;9;TOTALS;31;3;8;1


Cheney;000;500;023;—10


Hutchinson;002;000;100;—3


E — MacKenzie. DP — Cheney. LOB — Che. 4, Hut. 6. 2B — Farmer, Miller, White. 3B — . HR — Bartlett (1). SB — Glenn, Grady 2. CS — MacKenzie. Sac. Bunt — Stewart.


Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Reynolds, W;6;4;2;2;4;7


Bravo, S;3;4;1;1;0;2


Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Sharp, L;4;4;5;3;2;0


Howell;4;2;2;2;2;3


Gifford;1;3;3;3;1;1


WP — Reynolds, Sharp. HBP — Barber (Reynolds).


Umpires — Plate: Allen; First: Anderson; Second: Wheeler; Third: Mazzerrisi. Time — 2:24.


Monday’s Game


at Eck Stadium


Championships


Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Santa Barbara Foresters 6 p.m.


Championship game two 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)