CINCINNATI — Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning Tuesday night, and the Cincinnati Reds blew another late lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals tied it 5-5 in the eighth on Ryan McBroom's pinch-hit, two-run homer off Amir Garrett, but they couldn't keep their four-game winning streak going.

Votto saved the Reds from another rough ending.

"Joey came through as he has so many times in his career," manager David Bell said. "That was a great at-bat for us as a team."

With a designated runner on second base in the 10th, Josh Staumont (0-1) walked Nick Castellanos and Votto doubled off the wall in center, just over the glove of Brett Phillips.

"I imagine if you ask Brett he'll say that's a ball he'll catch nine times out of 10," Royals manager Mike Matheny said. "The ball was hit pretty good though."

Lucas Sims (1-0) gave up a walk in the 10th with a designated runner on second base but escaped the threat.

Matt Davidson and Jesse Winker hit consecutive homers off left-hander Kris Bubic in his first road start as Cincinnati pulled ahead 5-3, but Cincinnati's leaky bullpen let another lead slip away.

Luis Castillo limited the Royals' resurgent offense to three runs — one earned — in six innings. The Royals loaded the bases three times in all but managed only one run out of all those chances.

Bubic failed again to get a win in his third big-league start. The 40th overall pick in the 2018 draft jumped from Single-A to the majors.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run double in the second. Davidson had a two-run shot in the third, and Winker followed with a solo shot, the Reds' first back-to-back homers of the season. Bubic gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings.

"Honestly I thought I pitched better than what the linescore would look like," Bubic said.

The Royals repeatedly wasted bases-loaded chances and failed to take full advantage of three Reds errors.

"It's just a game that should have been ours," Matheny said.

Kansas City left the bases loaded in the second when Alex Gordon lined out. The Royals managed only one run out of a bases-loaded chance in the third, on Ryan O'Hearn's single.

The Royals loaded the bases again with one out in the seventh, but Farmer — playing shortstop — made a diving stop on O'Hearn's grounder up the middle and turned a double play to protect the 5-3 lead that slipped away two innings later.