Kansas State has rolled out a football ticket plan in line with the Riley County Commission's approval Monday to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25% capacity for the upcoming season.

Because of the reduced seating capacity, brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, season ticket holders will have to choose one of two options for 2020 only.

"Our staff has worked extremely hard in determining the best ticket options for our season ticket holders," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "We understand that this season is unlike any other we have ever experienced, but we are going to make Bill Snyder Family Stadium as safe as possible for those who attend beginning September 12."

Based on the Ahearn Fund priority order, fans may buy up to two tickets per account for just one of the two options:

• A three-game mini-plan including Arkansas State on Sept. 12, Texas Tech on Oct. 3 and Oklahoma State on Nov. 7.

• A two-game mini-plan with Kansas on Oct. 24 and Texas on Dec. 5.

Both plans are priced the same and based on seat locations, with midfield at $360, red zone at $300, end zone at $225 and upper deck $150. Each account may add a parking pass for the east or west lots for $50, which includes all games in the individual package.

All tickets and parking passes will be digital, and the purchased deadline for all tickets and parking passes is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

All the premium areas will remain as season tickets for the 2020 season. The club levels will be reseated because of reduced capacity, beginning after the Aug. 26 request deadline.

Seating assignments will be made based on Ahearn Fund priority points and will be part of reseating of the main bowl to ensure stadium access to all the games.

Student passes will remain season-long for 2020 and all students who bought ticket access passes before the July 31 deadline will have them for each home game.

Current season ticket and parking locations will be rolled over to the 2021 season, and season tickets have a choice of donating their current ticket payment and Ahearn Fund donation, rolling payment over for the 2021 season or requesting a refund.

Kansas State players are led onto the field by coach Chris Klieman last year at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. [AARON ANDERS/SALINA JOURNAL]