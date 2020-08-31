CAROLINE BIEN, AQUINAS

Bien has been one of the top players in the state ever since her freshman year at Aquinas and helped lead the Saints to two Class 5A runner-up state finishes in her first two years before capturing the championship last year. Bien led the Saints’ title run with a team-high and career-high 349 kills while also adding 319 digs and 36 assists. A three-time first-team All-Class 5A selection and the defensive player of the year in the Eastern Kansas League last year, Bien has 881 career kills along with 98 aces, 135 blocks and 1,041 digs. She’s the 14th-ranked player in the country by PrepVolleyball.com and has committed to Kansas.

AUSTIN BROADIE, WICHITA TRINITY

A Washburn commitment in both volleyball and basketball, Broadie has already surpassed both 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career points. Last year in earning first-team All-Class 3A honors, Broadie registered 441 kills, hitting at a .387 efficiency. She had 355 kills as a sophomore and 271 as a freshman, entering her senior season with 1,067 kills overall as well as 102 blocks, 641 digs and 97 aces. Broadie is a three-time All-Central Plains League selection and has led Trinity to two state tournaments.

KATELYN FAIRCHILD, ANDALE

Fairchild was the top hitter on Andale’s Class 4A state runner-up team that also featured 4A player of the year Morgan Bruna. A four-year starter, Fairchild had her best season last year as a junior with 344 kills, her second straight season over 300. A two-time first-team All-Class 4A selection and one of the state’s top throwers in track, Fairchild goes into her senior season with 818 career kills, 518 digs and 112 aces.

LAUREL JONES, MAIZE SOUTH

One of the top hitters in Class 5A as a sophomore when she recorded 338 kills and earned MVP honors of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II, Jones moved to the setter position for the Mavericks as a junior. It might have been a bit of a gamble, but it paid off as Jones racked up a whopping 894 assists in leading Maize South back to the Class 5A state tournament. Jones added 136 kills, 115 digs and 55 blocks and earned second-team All-Class 5A honors for the second straight year.

EMILEE LANE, TMP-MARIAN

Lane had an impressive freshman season for the Monarchs in 2018, recording 305 kills and 28 blocks. However, she took things to another level in 2019 as a sophomore. Lane ranked among the state leaders with 507 kills and added 23 blocks and 59 aces. She was a second-team All-Class 3A selection and is a two-time first-team All-Mid-Continent League pick.

KASSIDY NIXON, CENTRAL PLAINS

On a senior-laden team that captured the Class 1A title a year ago, Nixon stood out as a sophomore. She ranked second on the team in kills to 1A player of the year Addison Crites, posting 273 with a 3.56 kill percentage. Nixon earned first-team All-Class 1A honors and also led the team in assists with 491, while adding 259 digs, 30 aces and 69 blocks. In two years, Nixon already has 396 career kills and will be the Oilers’ go-to hitter this season.

JALYN STEVENSON, SPRING HILL

Spring Hill has emerged as a Class 5A contender and Stevenson is a big reason why. Last year, the Washburn commit was a first-team All-Class 5A and first-team All-Frontier League selection after racking up 455 kills, 41 blocks, 242 digs and 51 aces. Stevenson was a first-team all-league selection as a sophomore as well and enters her senior season with 860 career kills, 128 blocks and 146 aces.

MILLIE STOCKARD, COLGAN

Whether on the setting or hitting end of it, Stockard is a focal point for the Panther offensive attack. A senior outside hitter-setter, Stockard ranked among the state leaders in kills a year ago with 588. When she wasn’t knocking it down, she was setting it up for a teammate, adding 437 assists. She earned unanimous All-CNC honors for the second straight season and was a member of the All-Class 2A state tournament team as well as a first-team All-Class 2A selection by the KVA.

KENDRA WAIT, GARDNER-EDGERTON

One of the state’s top multi-sport athletes, Wait has been a rock as Gardner-Edgerton’s setter ever since her freshman season. She’s recorded 944 assists each of the past two seasons, earning first-team All-Class 6A honors both seasons after being an honorable mention pick as a freshman. Wait has 2,669 career assists and also has recorded 1,078 digs, 281 blocks, 97 aces and 338 kills in her career and has committed to Creighton.

BROOKLYN WEWE, CHENEY

Moving into Cheney’s full-time setter role as a sophomore, Wewe helped lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament. She finished the season with 565 assists and 261 digs, earning second-team All-Class 3A honors to go along with first-team All-Central Plains honors. Wewe also added 85 kills, 39 aces and 23 blocks.