Note: More stories are at www.thekansan.com.

Cutline correction

Troy Orpin’s class was misidentified in his cutline in the Berean Academy soccer story that ran in Tuesday’s Kansan.

He is a senior.

Schedule change

The Newton High School gymnastics team’s meet scheduled for Saturday in Shawnee Mission has been postponed.

No make-up date has been set.

Railer spikers

split matches

The Newton High School volleyball team split a pair of three-set matches Tuesday at Maize South.

Newton topped Garden City 25-16, 15-25, 27-25; and fell to 10th-ranked (KVA, Class 5A) Maize South 25-12, 19-25, 27-25 in AV-CTL I play.

Tonight was a battle," Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. "Both matches going to three sets. We were able to win one, and get so close on the second. Garden City has made a lot of improvements throughout the day on Saturday and even before this evening. Their defense is scrappy and makes it hard to put the ball down.

"Maize South is a very solid team. After the first set, our girls proved that they can come back in the second. Most of the third set we trailed and were able to come back and even have match point. We had costly errors that they were able to take advantage of.

"I’m very proud of how we fought back. I feel like different players are starting to step up and I'm very excited to see where we are headed."

Newton is 5-2 and hosts Independence and Liberal at 5 p.m. Sept. 10.

Newton stats

Garden City — Kills: Regier 14, Rains 6, Zenner 7. Digs: Regier 19, Rains, Zenner 7. Assists: Zenner 22. Aces: Regier 3.

Maize South — Kills: Regier 14, Rains 9, L.Antonowich 4. Digs: Zenner 10, Regier 7. Assists: Zenner 22. Aces: Zenner 3.

Hesston netters

second at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Hesston High School girls’ tennis team placed second Tuesday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

Wichita Collegiate topped Hesston 48-42 for the title. Hillsboro was third at 27 and Pratt was fourth at 23.

Michaela Martin finished in second at first singles, falling to Sonya Murphy of Wichita Collegiate 8-2 in the finals.

Rains Dawes won her second title of the season at second doubles. Dawes stopped Alexa Do of Collegiate 8-3 in the finals.

The team of Cassie Albin and Maggie Carlson finished second at first doubles, falling to Collegiate 8-0 in the finals.

The team of Amala John and Emily Friesen finished second at second doubles, falling to Collegiate 7-6 (9-7) in the finals.

Hesston plays Thursday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

Hillsboro Inv.

Tuesday

Team scores — Wichita Collegiate 48, Hesston 42, Hillsboro 27, Pratt 23, Haven 5, Nickerson 5.

Hesston results

First singles — 2. Michaela Martin (2-1): W Kyla Isaac Hil. 8-4, W Olivia Rome Nic. 8-1. Championship: L Sonya Murphy WC 8-2.

Second singles — 1. Rains Dawes (3-0): W Zoe Coonce Nic. 8-0, W Kailee Funk Hil. 8-4. Championship: W Alexa Do WC 8-3.

First doubles — 2. Cassie Albin-Maggie Carlson (2-1): W Plenert-Bernhardt Hil. 8-2, W Bontrager-Hada Nic. 8-1.

Second doubles — 2. Amala John-Emily Friesen (2-1): W Rosenberg-Shultz Nic. 8-0, W Maxfield-C.Funk Hil. 8-4. Championship: L Schmaltz-Bhargava WC 7-6 (9-7).

Swather spikers

claim win

CONWAY SPRINGS — The Hesston High School volleyball team claimed its first win of the season, stopping Conway Springs in four sets of a college-style dual meet.

Hesston won 25-16, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18.

"We had a good night overall, as we served well again and passed much better than Saturday," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We had 20 aces in the match to only three receiving errors. We were able to use our hitting options more effectively, and had better energy throughout. We still struggled with hitting errors, which will hopefully be reduced the more setters and hitters can become comfortable with each other, and as we learn to make good decisions in out-of-system situations."

Hesston is 1-2 and plays Thursday at Minneapolis with Hutchinson Trinity.

Hesston stats

Kills — Sophia Becker 10, Alex Martin 8, Katie Kueker 8, Harley Ferralez 7, Addi Copeland 5, Brooklyn Diederich 2.

Assists — Ferralez 25, Anna Humphreys 7, Caryn Yoder 2, Kueker 1, Martin 1.

Aces — Kueker 7, Yoder 4, Humphreys 3, Ferralez 3, Martin 2, Becker 1.

Digs — Martin 14, Humphreys 9, Yoder 9, Ferralez 8, Becker 5, Kueker 4, Diederich 2, Faith Elliott 1.

Blocks — Kueker 2, Ferralez 1, Martin 1.

JV — Hesston def. Conway Springs 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 16-25, 17-15.

C team — Conway Springs def. Hesston 4 25-21, 25-9, 25-13.

Sedgwick sweeps

Sterling in duals

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals claimed a pair of home wins over Sterling Tuesday.

Sedgwick won the first match 25-20, 25-17; and the second match 25-19, 25-13.

Sedgwick is 5-0 and hosts Garden Plain and Bluestem Thursday.

Remington swept

by Inman

INMAN — The Remington Bronco volleyball team dropped a pair of three-set dual meets to Inman Tuesday on the road.

Remington fell 18-25, 25-17, 25-14 in the first match and 19-25, 25-20, 25-20 in the second match.

Remington is 1-3 and plays Thursday at Eureka with Flinthills.

Goessel swept

by Herington

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird volleyball team opened the season with a pair of losses to Herington Tuesday at home.

Goessel fell 25-23, 25-8; and 25-20, 25-13.

Goessel hosts Canton-Galva, Little River and Peabody-Burns at 4 p.m. Tuesday.