SUPER 10
Team ... 2019 record
1. Derby ... 13-0
2. Mill Valley ... 10-3
3. Miege ... 11-2
4. Wichita Northwest ... 12-1
5. Aquinas ... 10-1
6. Lawrence ... 8-2
7. Blue Valley ... 8-4
8. Manhattan ... 9-2
9. Olathe West ... 6-4
10. Carroll ... 8-3
CLASS 6A
Team ... 2019 record
1. Derby ... 13-0
2. Lawrence ... 8-2
3. Blue Valley ... 8-4
4. Manhattan ... 9-2
5. Olathe West ... 6-4
Others — Free State 8-2, Gardner-Edgerton 8-2, Junction City 8-3, Olathe North 10-3, SM Northwest 7-3, Topeka High 10-2
CLASS 5A
Team ... 2019 record
1. Mill Valley ... 10-3
2. Wichita Northwest ... 12-1
3. Aquinas ... 10-1
4. Carroll ... 8-3
5. DeSoto ... 10-1
Others — Goddard 4-6, Hays 4-6, Maize 10-2, Maize South 10-1, Wichita Heights 3-6.
CLASS 4A
Team ... 2019 record
1. Miege ... 11-2
2. Tonganoxie ... 10-1
3. McPherson ... 11-1
4. Paola ... 11-1
5. Andover Central ... 11-2
Others — Basehor-Linwood 5-4, Buhler 8-3, Great Bend 5-5, KC Piper 4-6, Louisburg 6-4, St. James Academy 5-5.
CLASS 3A
Team ... 2019 record
1. Andale ... 13-0
2. Perry-Lecompton ... 9-4
3. Hayden ... 10-2
4. Frontenac ... 10-1
5. Southeast-Saline ... 7-3
Others — Cheney 9-3, Clearwater 7-3, Galena 6-4, Halstead 8-1, Holton 7-3, Jefferson West 8-2, Riley County 9-3, Sabetha 6-3, Scott City 8-3, Wichita Collegiate 6-4.
CLASS 2A
Team ... 2019 record
1. Nemaha Central ... 11-2
2. Rossville ... 7-3
3. Silver Lake ... 10-1
4. Garden Plain ... 10-1
5. Hoisington ... 11-1
Others — Belle Plaine 8-2, Beloit 7-4, Cimarron 9-1, Colgan 7-4, Eureka 6-4, Humboldt 10-1, Norton 9-4,
CLASS 1A
Team ... 2019 record
1. Centralia ... 12-1
2. Smith Center ... 12-1
3. Conway Springs ... 8-3,
4. Olpe ... 10-1
5. Sedgwick ... 9-1
Others — Elkhart 7-2, Ell-Saline 7-3, Jackson Heights 9-3, Lyndon 7-2, Plainville 10-2, Valley Heights 7-3.
EIGHT-MAN I
Team ... 2019 record
1. Canton-Galva ... 13-0
2. Madison ... 11-1
3. Little River ... 9-2
4. Leoti ... 10-2
5. Clifton-Clyde ... 9-1
Others — Cedar Vale-Dexter 7-2, Hill City 6-4, Hodgeman County 9-2, LaCrosse 5-4, Meade 3-7, Ness City 8-2, Spearville 5-5.
EIGHT-MAN II
Team ... 2019 record
1. St. Francis ... 12-1
2. Hanover ... 10-2
3. Lebo ... 7-3
4. Axtell ... 11-2
5. Osborne ... 13-0
Others — Beloit-St. John’s 7-3, Frankfort 8-2, Hutch Central Christian 10-2, South Barber 9-2, South Central 10-1, St. Paul 10-1, Thunder Ridge 9-2, Victoria 6-3, Wheatland-Grinnell 8-2.