Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.
Last season: 286-81 (77.9%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Class 6A
Derby 40, MILL VALLEY 20
Hutchinson 27, VALLEY CENTER 20
Class 5A
MAIZE 28, Andover 14
BISHOP CARROLL 24, Junction City 18
Class 4A
Andover Central 32, NEWTON 14
AUGUSTA 28, Coffeyville 17
CHANUTE 21, Circle 14
EL DORADO 16, Independence 7
Andale 35, ROSE HILL 14
Class 3A
Topeka Hayden 31, Emporia 14
Class 2A
Humboldt 42, BLUESTEM 7
Douglass 26, REMINGTON 22
GARDEN PLAIN 35, Conway Springs 14
Class 1A
Plainview 16, PHILLIPSBURG 14
Class 8-MAN I
Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, FLINTHILLS 6