VALLEY CENTER — The Hutchinson High School football team rebounded from a shaky start and dominated the majority of the second and third quarters against the Valley Center Hornets on Friday night in each team’s season opener

And while the Salthawks were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter, Hutchinson will enjoy a 1-0 record for now after picking up a 21-13 win at Valley Center.

"Putting together a complete game will be a great challenge for us, and I think the kids are going to do a good job of stepping up to that challenge," Hutchinson High coach Mike Vernon said.

The Hutchinson offense ran the ball well, with running back Alec McCuan scoring two touchdowns and senior quarterback Myles Thompson rushing for the other.

McCuan rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season and is expected to be one of the top backs in the league.

Thompson won the starting quarterback job in practice, and the 6-foot-7 lefty impressed in his Salthawks debut. As a freshman and sophomore, Thompson played at Valley Center, and on Friday he led his team to a win in Valley Center as an opposing player.

"My sophomore year I started one game here but I didn’t get past the first half," Thompson said. "I wanted to show them what I could do, and I played really hard."

The defense held Valley Center to three points through three quarters. Vernon believes his defense has the potential to be good all season long.

"Our defensive staff and defensive players did an excellent job of making adjustments and making plays," Vernon said. "There are a lot of good athletes on that side of the ball and a lot of good football players, and I think you guys will see a lot more of that as the season progresses."

Valley Center converted on four third downs on its opening drive and methodically moved down the field. When the Hornets traveled inside the Hutchinson 10-yard line, the Salthawk defense rose to the occasion and held the Hornets to a field goal.

Valley Center took 7:29 off the clock on its opening drive, and the Salthawks gave the ball right back by fumbling on their second offensive play of the game.

The Hutchinson defense snuffed the Valley Center offense and quickly forced a punt.

The Salthawks rebounded from their first drive by going 15 plays and scoring on a Thompson touchdown with 6:56 left in the first half. Hutchinson’s next drive went 13 plays and ended with McCuan scoring with 27 seconds left in the half.

Hutchinson controlled the ball for most of the second quarter and outscored the Hornets 14-0 in that span.

"It may have seemed like a horrible start, but it was actually a good thing because nobody pointed fingers and we all took responsibility and came together," Thompson said.

Hutchinson scored on its opening drive of the second half when McCuan broke free from 38 yards out. With a 21-3 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Salthawks heavily leaned on their defense to close the game out.

With 9:31 left in the fourth, Valley Center scored two points on a safety when the snap on a punt attempt went over the Hutchinson punter and through the back of the end zone.

The safety made it a 16-point game. Because of the safety and the ensuing kick, Valley Center started its next drive near midfield. It took 1:21 for the Hornets to go the rest of the field, and when VC connected on the 2-point conversion, it became a one-score game at 21-13.

Valley Center had a chance to tie the game when the Hornets took over at their own 26 with 4:35 remaining. Valley Center drove the ball to near midfield, but fumbled the snap and Hutchinson senior Carter Young came up with the game-winning recovery.

The Salthawks picked up a couple first downs to ice the game.

"We need to make sure we do a better job of staying calm as a coaching staff, and we need to make sure we do a better job of keeping the kids calm," Vernon said. "It’s OK to beat a team by more than eight points. We were clicking, and then all of a sudden something went wrong and we didn’t react very well to it."

Hutchinson, which went 2-7 last year, will look to go 2-0 next week on the road at Garden City. The Buffaloes lost their season opener 21-7 to Manhattan.