Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.
Last week: 12-3 (80%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Class 6A
Manhattan 27, JUNCTION CITY 22
Wichita East 42, WICHITA NORTH 8
Class 5A
ANDOVER 17, Arkansas City 10
Bishop Carroll 35, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 20
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 24, St. James Academy 21
Class 4A
Andover Central 28, BUHLER 20
AUGUSTA 21, El Dorado 16
CLEARWATER 26, Rose Hill 21
McPherson 48, CIRCLE 14
Class 3A
Cheney 32, BELLE PLAINE 21
Class 2A
DOUGLASS 26, Marion 14
Cherryvale 20, BLUESTEM 18
Class 1A
Conway Springs 56, REMINGTON 7
CLASS 8M-I
SEDAN 48, Flinthills 6