Friday

Sep 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM


SOCCER


High school


Results Thursday


CITY


WASHBURN RURAL 5, JUNCTION CITY 0


Junction City;0;0;—;0


Washburn Rural;3;2;—;5


Washburn Rural — Goals: Hensyel 3, Hallauer, Rohn. Assists: Bradstreet, Hutchinson, Schafersman. Shutout: Arnold.


Records — Junction City, 0-4; Rural, 2-1.


Shawnee Heights, 3, Seaman 0


AREA


Ottawa 3, KC Ward 0


Tonganoxie 5, Paola 0


VOLLEYBALL


High school


Results Thursday


CITY


Seaman def. Manhattan, 25-16, 25-8


Seaman def. Silver Lake, 25-13, 25-16


Seaman def. Shawnee Heights, 25-23, 25-19


Shawnee Heights def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20


Shawnee Heights def. Manhattan, 25-13, 25-18


Silver Lake def. Manhattan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22


AREA


Maur Hill def. Doniphan West, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23


Atchison def. Doniphan West, 25-20, 25-22


Chase County def. Madison, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22


GOLF


High school


Results Thursday


WAMEGO INVITATIONAL


Team scores


Wamego 199, Concordia 212, Ottawa 221, Tonganoxie 223, KC Piper 237, Council Grove 239, Clay Center 243, Rossville 263, St. Marys 263.


Individual results


1. Donovan, Concordia, 42; 2. McKee, Wamego, 44; 3. York, Tonganoxie, 49; 4. (tie) Hoobler, Wamego and Wallace, Clay Center, 50; 6. Pierson, Wamego, 51; 7. (tie) Davis, Rossville and Vasquez, Ottawa, 52; 9. (tie) Sanner, Wamego; Aho, Ottawa; Rhodes, KC Piper and Lewis, Concordia, 54.


CROSS COUNTRY


High school


Results Thursday


LYNDON INVITATIONAL


Boys


Team scores


KC Christian 39, Jefferson North 60, West Franklin 69, Valley Falls 112, Council Grove 113, Chase County 139, Wellsville 189.


Individual results


1. Downes, Council Grove, 17:16.93; 2. Howard, KC Christian, 17:24.56; 3. Pentlin, Jefferson North, 17:30.61; 4. Haner, West Franklin, 17:30.99; 5. Browning, KC Christian, 18:03.62; 6. Vaught, KC Christian, 18:17.14; 7. Craft, Central Heights, 18:32.14; 8. Branam, Valley Falls, 18:33.34; 9. Kuczmarski, Central Heights, 18:35.08; 10. Connealy, KC Christian, 18:45.59.


Girls


Team scores


Paola 25, KC Christian 51, Jefferson North 58, Valley Falls 113, Chase County 126.


Individual results


1. Wagner, KC Christian, 19:19.33; 2. Picolet, Council Grove, 21:26.54; 3. Judd, West Franklin, 21:32.03; 4. Compton, Central Heights, 21:59.66; 5. Meyer, Central Heights, 22:09.35; 6. Myers, Jefferson North, 22:11.21; 7. Johnson, Paola, 22:17.06; 8. Jones, Paola, 23:)6.56; 9. Bollinger, Paola, 23:15.87; 10. Hudgeons, Paola, 23:39.44.