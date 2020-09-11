All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Sept. 12

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Berean Academy @ Centre Inv. 9 a.m.; Goessel, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Burrton @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.; Remington @ Flinthills Inv. 9 a.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Solomon Inv. 8 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Remington @ Wamego Inv. (Wamego CC) 9 a.m.

PREP SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Heritage Christian Academy 2 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston Inv. II 9 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Avila @ Bethel 6 p.m., Coastal Carolina @ Kansas 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), Arkansas State @ Kansas State 11 a.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Tiger-Jinx Inv., Winfield, Arkansas City TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Pittsburgh @ Kansas City 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 13

PRO BASEBALL — Pittsburgh @ Kansas City 1:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Minnesota United @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Sept. 14

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Bethany Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) TBA.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Campus @ Maize 5 p.m.; Halstead, Nickerson @ Haven 5 p.m.; Berean Academy, Inman, Sterling @ Marion 5:45 p.m.; Remington, Ell-Saline, Hutchinson Trinity @ Bennington 5:45 p.m.; Goessel, Elyria Christian, Canton-Galva @ Wakefield 4 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Centre quad 4 p.m.; Macksville, Stafford, St. John-Hudson @ Burrton 4 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Newton @ Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (Stryker Complex) 5:30 p.m., Wichita Trinity Academy @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Valley Center Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton Inv. (Hesston GC) 3 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Bethany Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) TBA.

PRO GOLF — Sand Creek Championship TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Sept. 16

PRO GOLF — Sand Creek Championship TBA.

Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Sept. 17

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Moundridge, Goessel, Douglass @ Sedgwick 4 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Hays Inv. (Plum Creek Nature Trail, Victoria) 4 p.m.; Halstead, Hesston, Remington @ Centre Inv. (Herington GC) 4 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Buhler Inv. (Westar-Prairie Ridge XC Course, Hutchinson) 4:30 p.m.; Moundridge, Sedgwick, Goessel, Burrton @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.;

PREP SOCCER — Newton @ Andover 6:30 p.m.; Rose Hill @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Andover Inv. 9 a.m.; Conway Springs, Central Plains @ Hesston duals (Bethel College) 1 p.m.

PRO GOLF — Sand Creek Championship TBA.

Friday, Sept. 18

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Maize, Halstead @ Hoisington, Hesston @ Pratt, Moundridge @ Bennington, Remington @ Wichita Independent, Sublette @ Sedgwick, Goessel @ Little River, Stafford @ Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Moscow.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Fall Championships TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Milwaukee 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Sept. 19

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Maize Inv. 9 a.m.; Halstead @ Marion Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Humboldt Inv. 9 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ McPherson 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Oklahoma Wesleyan (W 5:30 p.m., M 8 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Muthama-Rogers Inv. (Bethel XC course) TBA.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Fall Championships TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Milwaukee 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 20

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Milwaukee 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

