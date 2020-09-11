The Wellsville Middle School seventh grade volleyball teams came out ready to play Thursday against Baldwin.

The seventh grade squads swept Baldwin, despite no fans allowed in the stands.

The junior varsity won in four sets (25-17, 25-8, 24-25, 25-14).

Jamie Roecker, seventh grade coach, said the Lady Eagles found themselves in a bit of a serving slump in the third set. After being down by seven points, they came up just short in the third set and made quick work of the fourth set.

The junior varsity team was led by Alex Jewell serving for 21 points followed by Alex Kraft and Madeline Hackathorn with 15 each.

The varsity also won in four sets (25-24, 15-25, 25-21, 25-13).

Roecker said the varsity had major line-up changes from the first week. Kynlie Stevenson stepped up as a setter for the team at the last minute, and proved to be a leader, the coach said.

The Lady Eagles struggled with serving as a team throughout the night, averaging just 71 percent at the line. With strong plays at the net by Dayja Eiche and Murphy Hanks, the Eagles were able to keep up with the Bulldogs, and eventually found their groove in the fourth set, Roecker said.

Mallory Harter led the team with 15 points served followed by Hanks with 13.

Both teams are 2-0. Wellsville plays Monday at home against Burlington followed by a road trip to Iola on Tuesday.