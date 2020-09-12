AREA GAMES
Bridgeport, Neb. 26, Goodland 20 (ot)
Canton-Galva 62, Moundridge 6
Canton-Galva vs. Rural Vista, ccd.
Centre vs. Valley Falls, ccd.
Clay Center 41, Jefferson West 13
Clifton-Clyde 42, Little River 36 (ot)
Colby 21, Cimarron 8
Concordia 42, Abilene 0
Douglass 34, Marion 8
Ell-Saline 34, Sacred Heart 0
Goddard Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 42 (ot)
Goessel 32, Herington 14
Haven 30, Smoky Valley 0
Hays 43, Great Bend 14
Hesston 44, Hillsboro 39
Hill City 7, Ness City 6
Holton 55, Chapman 13
Hoxie 36, LaCrosse 14
Lakeside 44, Rock Hills 12
Leoti 50, Trego 0
Lincoln 68, Fairfield 16
Logan-Palco 30, Stockton 7
Maize South 62, Salina South 6
McPherson 41, Circle 0
Natoma 33, Northern Valley 0
Norton 42, Ellis 20
Oakley 10, Plainville 7
Oberlin 58, Sharon Springs 8
Osborne 56, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 42
Riley County 47, Minneapolis 0
Quinter 52, Dighton 6
Republic County 52, Ellsworth 6
St. Francis 58, Atwood 8
Smith Center 21, Phillipsburg 13
Solomon 32, Wakefield 28
Southeast of Saline 18, Beloit 0
Southern Cloud 22, Tescott 6
Stafford 58, Wilson 42
Sylvan-Lucas 48, Otis-Bison 0
TMP-Marian 34, Russell 6
Thunder Ridge 52, Pike Valley 42
Triplains-Brewster at Tribune (Saturday)
Victoria 58, Chase 8
Washington County 36, Bennington 18
Weskan 46, Golden Plains 36
Wheatland-Grinnell 50, Kinsley 36
OTHERS
Andale 63, Mulvane 0
Anderson County 22, Wellsville 21
Andover 21, Arkansas City 0
Attica-Argonia 50, Udall 0
Axtell 48, Topeka Cornerstone 0
Basehor-Linwood 61, Leavenworth 42
Bluejacket, Okla. 54, Chetopa 20
Bucklin 52, Kiowa County 42
Burlingame 60, Waverly 34
Burlington 50, Santa Fe Trail 23
Burrton 71, Fowlere 34
Caldwell 64, South Haven 28
Caney 35, Neodesha 0
Central Christian 22, Peabody 0
Centralia 46, Troy 0
Cheney 54, Belle Plaine 7
Cherryvale 44, Bluestem 0
Clearwater 42, Rose Hill 20
Columbus 14, Coffeyville 7
Conway Springs 34, Remington 20
Coweta, Okla. 34, Frontenac 13
Cunningham 48, Deerfield 0
Derby 43, Newton 31
Dewey, Okla. 36, Riverton 34
Dodge City 35, Liberal 0
Doniphan West 68, St. Joseph LeBlond, Mo. 32
El Dorado 14, Augusta 7
Emporia 32, Atchison 21
Eureka 34, Erie 7
Fort Scott 46, Independence 9
Frankfort 52, Wetmore 0
Garden Plain 14, Sterling 0
Goddard 30, Valley Center 20
Halstead 36, Nickerson 0
Hanover 58, Onaga 0
Hodgeman County 52, South Central 6
Hoisington 35, Larned 19
Holcomb 30, Scott City 13
Hugoton 28, Ulysses 6
Humboldt 30, Fredonia 26
Hutchinson 21, Garden City 20
Hutchinson Trinity 42, Chaparral 18
Inman 67, Ellinwood 0
Junction City 36, Manhattan 29
KC Ward 39, McLouth 6
Kingman 41, Wichita Trinity 6
Lansing 12, KC Piper 7
Lawrence 56, Topeka Washburn Rural 7
Lebo 52, Chase County 6
Lyndon 78, Pleasanton 0
Madison-Hamilton 56, Hartford 0
Maize 41, Wichita Campus 14
Manhattan Flint Hills 76, Wichita Life Prep 30
Marais des Cygnes 52, Southern Coffey 0
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 61, Oskaloosa 6
Meade 64, Ingalls 16
Mission Valley 20, West Franklin 6
Moscow 41, Rolla 9
Nemaha Central 36, Eudora 6
Northern Heights 22, Northeast Arma 20
Norwich 52, South Barber 50
Olathe North 41, Olathe South 0
Olathe West 20, Olathe Northwest 0
Olpe 61, Central Heights 14
Osage City 53, Council Grove 14
Oswego 54, St. Paul 8
Ottawa 33, Baldwin 32
Paola 41, Spring Hill 38
Parsons 25, Iola 20
Pawnee Heights 77, Ashland 31
Perry-Lecompton 47, Hiawatha 7
Pittsburg 34, Chanute 10
Pittsburg Colgan 38, St. Michael The Archangel, Mo. 24
Pratt 20, Girard 19
Rossville 58, Rock Creek 57
Sabetha 39, Riverside 6
St. Marys 46, Horton 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Lenexa St. James 0
Sedan 48, Rosalia Flinthills 0
Sedgwick 1, Wichita Independent 0 (forfeit)
Shawnee Heights 29, Bonner Springs 22 (ot)
Shawnee Mill Valley 70, DeSoto 21
South Gray 52, Satanta 0
Southeast Cherokee 44, Jayhawk Linn 8
Spearville 38, Minneola 22
Stratford, Texas 38, Lakin 16
Sublette 48, Stanton County 22
Syracuse 33, Elkhart 6
Texhoma, Okla. 57, Southwestern Heights 0
Tonganoxie 24, Louisburg 14
Topeka Seaman 28, Topeka Hayden 22
Valley Falls 54, Pretty Prairie 48
Valley Heights 44, Jefferson North 18
Wabaunsee 20, Uniontown 14
Wamego 28, Marysville 14
Wellsville 22, Anderson County 21
West Elk 44, Oxford 36
Wichita Carroll 31, Wichita Kapaun 28
Wichita Collegiate 56, Wellington 3
Winfield 14, Labette County 12
Yates Center 56, Altoona Midway 8