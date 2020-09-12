Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Saturday

Sep 12, 2020 at 2:02 AM


Friday’s high school scores


CITY


Lawrence 56, Washburn Rural 7


Seaman 28, Hayden 22


Shawnee Heights 29, Bonner Springs 22, OT


BIG SEVEN LEAGUE


Holton 55, Chapman 13


Nemaha Central 36, Eudora 6


Perry-Lecompton 47, Hiawatha 7


Sabetha 39, Riverside 6


CENTENNIAL LEAGUE


Emporia 32, Atchison 21


Junction City 36, Manhattan 29


FLINT HILLS LEAGUE


Lyndon 78, Pleasanton 0


Mission Valley 20, West Franklin 6


Northern Heights 22, Northeast Arma 20


Osage City 53, Council Grove 14


LYON COUNTY LEAGUE


Burlingame 60, Waverly 34


Lebo 52, Chase County 6


Madison 52, Hartford 0


MdCV 52, Southern Coffey 0


Olpe 61, Central Heights 14


MID-EAST LEAGUE


Riley County 47, Minneapolis 0


Rossville 58, Rock Creek 57


St. Marys 46, Horton 8


Wabaunsee 20, Uniontown 14


NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE


Clay Center 41, Jefferson West 13


Concordia 42, Abilene 0


Wamego 28, Marysville 14


NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE


KC Ward 39, McLouth 6


Maur Hill 61, Oskaloosa 6


Valley Falls 54, Pretty Prairie 48


PIONEER LEAGUE


Burlington 50, Santa Fe Trail 23


Parsons 25, Iola 20


Wellsville 22, Anderson County 21


TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE


Axtell 48, Cornerstone Family 0


Centralia 46, Troy 0


Clifton-Clyde 42, Little River 36, OT


Doniphan West 68, St. Joseph LeBlond, Mo. 32


Frankfort 52, Wetmore 0


Hanover 58, Onaga 0


Valley Heights 44, Jefferson North 18


Washington County 36, Bennington 16


AREA


Goessel 32, Herington 14


Ottawa 33, Baldwin 32


Solomon 32, Wakefield 28


Southeast-Saline 18, Beloit 0


Tonganoxie 24, Louisburg 14


STATE


Andale 63, Mulvane 0


Andover 21, Arkansas City 0


Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 0


Argonia-Attica 50, Udall 0


Basehor-Linwood 61, Leavenworth 42


Bluejacket, Okla. 54, Chetopa 20


Bridgeport, Neb. 26, Goodland 20, OT


Bucklin 52, Kiowa County 42


Burrton 71, Fowler 34


Caldwell 64, South Haven 28


Caney Valley 35, Neodesha 0


Canton-Galva 62, Moundridge 6


Carroll 31, Kapaun 28


Cheney 54, Belle Plaine 7


Cherryvale 44, Bluestem 0


Clearwater 42, Rose Hill 20


Colby 21, Cimarron 8


Colgan 38, St. Michael The Archangel, Mo. 24


Columbus 14, Coffeyville 7


Conway Springs 44, Remington 20


Coweta, Okla. 34, Frontenac 13


Cunningham 48, Deerfield 0


Derby 43, Newton 31


Dewey, Okla. 36, Riverton 34


Dodge City 35, Liberal 0


Douglass 34, Marion 8


Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 42, OT


El Dorado 14, Augusta 7


Ell-Saline 34, Sacred Heart 0


Eureka 34, Erie 7


Fort Scott 46, Independence 9


Garden Plain 14, Sterling 0


Goddard 30, Valley Center 20


Halstead 36, Nickerson 0


Haven 30, Smoky Valley 0


Hays 43, Great Bend 14


Hesston 44, Hillsboro 39


Hill City 7, Ness City 6


Hodgeman County 52, South Central 6


Hoisington 34, Larned 19


Holcomb 30, Scott City 13


Hoxie 36, La Crosse 14


Hugoton 28, Ulysses 6


Humboldt 30, Fredonia 26


Hutchinson 21, Garden City 20


Hutchinson Central Christian 22, Peabody 0


Hutchinson Trinity 42, Chaparral 18


Inman 67, Ellinwood 0


Kingman 41, Wichita Trinity 6


Lakeside 44, Rock Hills 12


Lansing 12, KC Piper 7


Lincoln 68, Fairfield 16


Leoti 50, WaKeeney 0


Maize 41, Campus 14


Maize South 62, Salina South 6


McPherson 41, Circle 0


Meade 64, Ingalls 16


Mill Valley 70, DeSoto 21


Moscow 41, Rolla 9


Natoma 33, Northern Valley 0


Norton 42, Ellis 20


Norwich 52, South Barber 50


Oakley 10, Plainville 7


Oberlin 58, Sharon Springs 8


Olathe North 41, Olathe South 0


Olathe West 20, Olathe Northwest 0


Osborne 56, Beloit-St. John’s 42


Oswego 54, St. Paul 8


Paola 41, Spring Hill 38


Pawnee Heights 77, Ashland 31


Pittsburg 34, Chanute 10


Pratt 20, Girard 19


Quinter 52, Dighton 6


Republic County 52, Ellsworth 6


Smith Center 21, Phillipsburg 13


South Gray 52, Satanta 0


Southeast-Cherokee 44, Jayhawk-Linn 8


Spearville 38, Minneola 22


St. Francis 58, Atwood 8


Stafford 58, Wilson 42


Stratford, Texas 38, Lakin 16


Sublette 48, Stanton County 22


Sylvan-Lucas 48, Otis-Bison 0


Syracuse 33, Elkhart 6


Texhoma, Okla. 57, Southwestern Hts. 0


Thunder Ridge 52, Pike Valley 42


TMP-Marian 34, Russell 6


Victoria 58, Chase 8


Weskan 46, Golden Plains 36


West Elk 44, Oxford 36


Wichita Collegiate 56, Wellington 3


Winfield 14, Labette County 12


Yates Center 56, Altoona-Midway 8