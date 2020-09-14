OTTAWA—Ottawa University fans will not be able to attend home athletic events at least through September, athletic officials said.

OU began the fall athletics season last week without external fans in attendance.

This restriction applies to all home athletic contests (varsity and junior varsity) taking place on the Ottawa campus, officials said.

The only fans permitted into game venues will include the Ottawa University campus community, defined as those who have a valid Ottawa University ID Card (students, faculty and staff). Strict masking and health screening protocols will apply.

The University plans to reevaluate the spectator policies beginning Oct. 1 and periodically thereafter.

"We are all excited to get our student-athletes back in action," said Arabie Conner, OU director of athletics. "However, we realize the news regarding our current spectator policy may be disappointing to our families of student-athletes and community supporters who had planned to be on campus to enjoy our game day environment.

"You can still visit www.ottawabraves.com for links to access live streaming of our home games including live statistics free of charge. Trust that we are committed to working hard on the delivery and quality of our broadcasts.

"As the University continues to evaluate and review safety protocols, we look forward to a time when we can welcome all fans back to watch Braves athletics in person. It is our hope to extend our spectators to include family members of our current student-athletes later this fall. In the meantime, stay safe Brave Nation. We are thankful for your support and continued patience and understanding."