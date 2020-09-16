Chris Klieman makes it clear to his younger players as soon as they arrive at Kansas State that there are two traits — above even raw physical ability — that will get them on the field faster than anything.

Running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Will Howard, plus three other true freshmen, got the call last Saturday in the Wildcats' season opener at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in large part because they showed in a short time that they fit the bill.

"To play the game at the Power Five level, you have to have great maturity and great discipline, and that's difficult for an 18-year-old," Klieman said Tuesday during his weekly virtual media conference. "Will and Deuce have that, and that's why they were able to step up and look like they belong."

Vaughn, a shifty 5-foot-5, 168-pounder from Round Rock, Texas, made the most of his opportunity, leading the Wildcats in rushing with 47 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown, as well as one reception for 24 yards.

Klieman called him the best player on the field for the Wildcats in the disappointing 35-31 loss to Arkansas State.

Howard, who graduated high school early and enrolled at K-State for the second semester in hopes of getting a head start, was denied spring practice when the coronavirus pandemic hit. But he progressed quickly enough in fall camp that he now appears to have passed junior Nick Ast for the backup spot behind starter Skylar Thompson.

With Thompson still smarting from a hit he took in the first half, Howard got in for a handful of plays at the end of the third quarter. He was tackled for a 1-yard loss on the first one, but followed it up with a 24-yard completion to fullback Jax Dineen.

Thompson returned for a third-down play to start the fourth quarter, but not before Howard had showed Klieman something.

"Will Howard's a really, really mature kid," Klieman said. "Deuce Vaughn's a really mature kid. (Defensive back) TJ Smith played a little bit for us on Saturday (and is) very mature."

Smith was one of three defensive players to see the field in the game, along with defensive back Aamaris Brown and defensive end Felix Anudike. Smith was credited with one tackle, while Brown and Anudike did not record any statistics.

Tight end Briley Moore, a graduate transfer from Northern Iowa who caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in his Wildcat debut, echoed Klieman's thoughts in assessing the freshmen.

"One of the biggest aspects is maturity," he said. "These guys aren't coming in here as immature freshmen that don't care. They're coming in here bought in.

"The main product of that, as we've seen, is Deuce. He had a great game, some explosive plays, and he has some things that you can't teach. For him to come in, game one, as a true freshman and do the things he did, it just shows how mature he is, and how much he's really bought in and how much film he watched during the week."

Vaughn said after the game that attention to detail definitely fast-tracked his climb up the depth chart to the No. 2 spot behind senior Harry Trotter.

"Without a doubt, just diving into the playbook as soon as I got it," Vaughn said. "I signed my letter of intent around December and I ended up getting the playbook and my iPad and stuff in February, so just right then I took it day-by-day, chunk-by-chunk, just went through and looked at everything and didn't get ahead of myself.

"I looked at all the installments they had in 2019 (preseason) camp, and I knew if I did that I would give myself a great opportunity to be able to play early."

Vaughn's first career carry went for 12 yards, and he had a 24-yarder on the same drive, then finished it off with a 3-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to put K-State up 14-7.

"It is honestly surreal," Vaughn said of the touchdown. "Last night I went to bed dreaming about scoring my first touchdown in Bill Snyder Family Stadium and playing for the Wildcats.

"It’s surreal. Whenever I got the opportunity and I hit up in there and got in the end zone, I didn’t know what to think. I was so excited and I just look forward to doing it over and over and over again."

Overall, Klieman said, the freshman class has shown potential, even if not all of them are ready to contribute on game day.

"I was very pleased with the athleticism and the knowledge of the freshman class," he said. "We're a long ways to go in our maturity level with the freshman class, not that they can't get there to have more guys help us.

"So we're going to continue to practice all these guys, young and old, because you don't know when your moment will be and you have to take advantage of the opportunities that you have."