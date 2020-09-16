Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Wednesday

Sep 16, 2020 at 12:01 AM


VOLLEYBALL


High school


Results Tuesday


CITY/CENTENNIAL LEAGUE


Seaman def. Emporia, 25-16, 25-18


Seaman def. Manhattan, 25-17, 25-20


Manhattan def. Emporia, 25-18, 25-21


AREA


Sabetha def. Royal Valley, 25-21, 25-11


Sabetha def. Royal Valley, 25-23, 25-19


Holton def. Riverside, 28-26, 26-24;


Holton def. Riverside, 25-22, 5-13


Council Grove def. Mission Valley, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24


Mission Valley def. Council Grove, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16


Valley Heights def. Troy, 25-7, 25-10


Valley Heights def. Troy, 25-6, 25-6


Troy def. Axtell, 25-13, 16-25, 25-19


Valley Heights def. Axtell, 25-9, 25-8


Linn def. Doniphan West, 13-25, 25-15, 25-17


Linn def. Frankfort, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17


Doniphan West def. Frankfort, 25-13, 25-17


Clifton-Clyde def. Onaga, 25-13, 25-23


Onaga def. Blue Valley-Randolph, 16-25, 25-19, 25-19


Clifton-Clyde def. Blue Valley-Randolph, 25-12, 25-13


Centralia def. Hanover, 24-26, 25-17, 25-23


Washington County def. Wetmore, 25-15, 25-10


Centralia def. Wetmore, 25-8, 25-11


Hanover def. Wetmore, 25-17, 25-18


Washington County def. Centralia, 25-20, 25-23


Hanover def. Washington County, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19


Pleasant Ridge def. Atchison County, 25-14, 25-9


Pleasant Ridge def. Oskaloosa, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24


Oskaloosa def. Atchison County, 25-23, 25-13


Santa Fe Trail def. Iola, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21


Santa Fe Trail vs. Osawatomie, 25-19, 25-17


SOCCER


High school


Results Tuesday


SEAMAN 6, JUNCTION CITY 0


Junction City;0;0;—;0


Seaman;1;5;—;6


Seaman — Goals: Poteete (2), Worcester 2, Kerr, Farrant. Assists: Worcester, Muno, Poteete (2), Kruse, Rothenberger. Shutout: Buessing, Kirmer.