COOPER CARLGREN, WASHBURN RURAL

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior quarterback, Carlgren completed 10 of 15 passes for 124 yards and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as Washburn Rural picked up its first win, 21-14 over Pittsburg.

AUSTIN FAGER, WASHBURN RURAL

Fager, a 5-10, 185 junior, came up with a big pass interception deep in Washburn Rural territory to thwart a fourth-quarter Pittsburg scoring threat and then picked up a key first down as the Junior Blues held on for a 21-14 win.

DESMOND PURNELL, HAYDEN

A 6-1, 200 senior, Purnell rushed for a game-high 143 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 79 yards on just eight carries and added a 23-yard touchdown reception from Johnny Holloway and a 2-point conversion in Hayden’s 42-28 victory over Manhattan.

JAYDEN RAINER, HAYDEN

Rainer, a 6-2, 190 senior, picked up 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six attempts in Hayden’s 42-28 win over Manhattan, scoring on runs of 73 and 25 yards as the Wildcats improved to 2-1 on the season.

NATHAN ZEFERJAHN, SEAMAN

A 6-1, 210 senior, Zeferjahn picked up 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 28 attempts in Seaman’s 34-27 road loss at Junction City. Zeferjahn scored on runs of 5, 2, 1 and 5 yards as the Vikings’ comeback bid fell just short.