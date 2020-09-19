Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Saturday

Sep 19, 2020 at 1:27 AM


FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES


CITY


Hayden 42, Manhattan 28


Junction City 34, Seaman 27


Lansing 41, Shawnee Heights 7


Washburn Rural 21, Pittsburg 14


BIG SEVEN LEAGUE


KC Christ Prep 42, Royal Valley 12


Perry-Lecompton 28, Holton 14


Riverside 42, Hiawatha 6


Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22


Sedgwick 35, Jefferson West 7


CENTENNIAL LEAGUE


Kapaun 56, Emporia 13 (Thurs.)


FLINT HILLS LEAGUE


Central Heights 37, Northern Heights 0


Chase County 50, Valley Falls 0


Council Grove 14, West Franklin 6


Osage City 45, Mission Valley 8


LYON COUNTY LEAGUE


Burlingame 54, Hartford 6


Colony-Crest 72, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22


Lebo 52, Waverly 6


Madison 53, Southern Coffey 6


Olpe 13, Lyndon 7


MID-EAST LEAGUE


Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12


Rossville 67, St. Marys 12


Silver Lake 29, Riley County 28


Wabaunsee 37, Troy 13


NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE


Beloit 36, Concordia 7


Chapman 46, Abilene 0


Wamego 34, Clay Center 21


NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE


Atchison County 34, McLouth 20


Jefferson North 46, Oskaloosa 14


Maur Hill 40, Nickerson 6


PIONEER LEAGUE


Anderson County 48, Santa Fe Trail 10


Burlington 54, Osawatomie 0


Iola 20, Wellsville 6


Prairie View 41, Parsons 14


TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE


Axtell 64, Rock Hills 18


Canton-Galva 48, Washington County 0


Centralia 30, Jackson Heights 12


Clifton-Clyde 54, Wakefield 6


Doniphan West 44, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 22


Frankfort 62, Onaga 12


Valley Heights 60, Horton 8


AREA


Andover 35, Salina Central 6


Atchison 42, Bonner Springs 24


Herington 78, Rural Vista 32


Lawrence 42, Olathe West 14


Louisburg 32, Baldwin 6


Olathe North 35, Free State 9


Paola 35, Tonganoxie 28


Salina South 55, Campus 35


Solomon 56, Centre 26


Southeast-Saline 42, Ellsworth 0


Spring Hill 48, Ottawa 0


STATE


Andale 63, Wellington 7


Andover Central 45, Eisenhower 31


Argonia-Attica 62, Oxford 0


Aquinas 41, Miege 35


Augusta 20, Circle 12


Bentonville, Ark. 35, Mill Valley 28


Blue Valley North 42, Blue Valley Southwest 21 (Thurs.)


Blue Valley Northwest 24, Blue Valley 17 (Thurs.)


Buhler 21, Winfield 9


Caldwell 70, Norwich 24


Caney Valley 36, Erie 14


Central Plains 46, Otis-Bison 0


Chaparral 17, Sterling 7


Cheney 44, Garden Plain 7


Chetopa 58, Marmaton Valley 26


Cheylin 59, Northern Valley 13


Cimarron 22, Scott City 13


Clearwater 61, Mulvane 14


Colby 13, Ulysses 8


Columbus 26, Girard 7


Conway Springs 58, Elkhart 13


Cunningham 40, Fowler 6


Derby 35, Carroll 21


DeSoto 49, Basehor-Linwood 28


Douglass 38, Wichita Trinity 21


El Dorado 30, Labette County 14


Eureka 68, Bluestem 6


Fredonia 12, Cherryvale 8


Frontenac 28, Colgan 7


Galena 44, Riverton 0


Garden City 14, Dodge City 8


Golden Plains 62, Tribune 28


Goddard 46, Arkansas City 13


Goodland 23, Lakin 17


Haven 46, Larned 43


Hays 27, Liberal 13


Hesston 24, Pratt 15


Hodgeman County 60, Bucklin 14


Hoisington 32, Halstead 22


Holcomb 38, Southwestern Heights 12


Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 6


Hugoton 63, Guymon, Okla. 13


Humboldt 30, Neodesha 22


Hutchinson 34, Maize South 33


Hutchinson Trinity 35, Belle Plaine 0


Inman 50, Sacred Heart 0


KC Piper 39, Leavenworth 14


Kingman 49, Marion 6


Kinsley 64, South Haven 32


Lakeside 44, Osborne 34


Leoti 48, Hill City 0


Little River 64, Goessel 18


Logan-Palco 64, Lincoln 14


Macksville 46, Medicine Lodge 36


Maize 34, Newton 27


McPherson 31, Great Bend 13


Minneapolis 20, Republic County 14


Moscow 55, Burrton 7


Moundridge 48, Bennington 38


Natoma 45, Weskan 0


Norton 34, Russell 28 OT


Oakley 34, Ell-Saline 7


Olathe East 36, Olathe Northwest 21


Peabody 64, Stafford 62


Phillipsburg 42, Ellis 6


Pike Valley 52, Southern Cloud 0


Pratt-Skyline 36, Pretty Prairie 18


Remington 55, Wichita Independent 30


Rolla 54, Pawnee Heights 6


Sedan 50, Central-Burden 0


Smith Center 62, Ellinwood 0


Smoky Valley 38, Hillsboro 36


South Barber 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 22


South Central 54, Kiowa County 6


South Gray 48, Minneola 0


Southeast-Cherokee 36, Northeast-Arma 14


Spearville 68, Ingalls 22


St. James Academy 42, Eudora 24


St. John 34, Fairfield 32


Sylvan-Lucas 52, Chase 0


Syracuse 27, Stanton County 0


TMP-Marian 20, Plainville 13


Udall 42, Cedar Vale-Dexter 22


Uniontown 14, Pleasanton 6


Valley Center 34, Pleasant Hill, Mo. 6


Victoria 54, WaKeeney 8


West Elk 42, Flinthills 0


Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Stockton 22


Wichita Collegiate 34, Rose Hill 31


Wichita Heights 17, Wichita West 7


Wichita Northwest 73, Wichita Southeast 0


Wilson 70, Tescott 22


Yates Center 46, St. Paul 0