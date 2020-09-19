Inman’s passing game was on point in the first half. Its running game did most of the damage in the second.

And the Teutons’ defense was simply solid from start to finish.

All that added up to a long evening for the Sacred Heart football team. Inman built a 21-point halftime lead, doubled that in the third quarter and finished with a 50-0 victory in the Knights’ homecoming game Friday at Graves Family Sports Complex.

It was the second consecutive shutout for Inman (2-1) and the second straight week the Knights (0-3) were held scoreless. Next on the schedule for Sacred Heart is a visit to state-ranked Smith Center.

"I don’t think we took a step forward tonight," Sacred Heart coach Shane Richards said. "I think we were either equal or took a step back.

"Inman’s a strong team and throws the ball well. We just need to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do fundamentally to get better for Smith Center."

Inman quarterback Jace Doerksen had 176 of his 200 yards passing in the first half, including scoring passes to Derick Johnson (57 yards) and Kendyn Blank (37 yards). Johnson’s touchdown catch came on the Teutons’ first offensive play of the game.

"We played hard the first couple of series and it’s like a broken record that we take a couple plays off," Richards said. "We have kids that don’t do their keys and that’s when we get beat.

"But we’ll get better. I thought our effort and attitude was really good in the first half and even in the second half, and then we just got worn down. Some guys don’t come off the field and that makes it tough."

Leading 21-0 at halftime, Inman scored on each of its three possessions in the third quarter. The Teutons had only 19 rushing yards at halftime, but had 77 on the ground in an 11-play drive to start the third quarter.

"We wanted to get the running game going tonight," Inman coach Lance Sawyer said. "Sacred Heart came out and played well. (Gus Campa) is a good player on the line for them and (Mason Richards) is tough on the edge.

"But we talked at halftime about relaxing and making the blocks we know we can make. We don’t want to have to rely on throwing the ball."

Sacred Heart had four first downs in the game and all four came in the first half. Campa, a senior starter on both the offensive and defensive lines, left the game with an ankle injury late in the third quarter and did not return.

Doerksen was 9 of 13 passing and also had two of his team’s four rushing touchdowns, with Johnson making three catches for 94 yards.