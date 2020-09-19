GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline celebrated Homecoming 2020 on Friday night with a second straight shutout and a big game from senior quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt.

Gebhardt accounted for four touchdowns and 306 yards of total offense as the Trojans stayed unbeaten with a 42-0 victory over Ellsworth at Steve Fritz Field.

"It's always nice to come out here and score 42 points and get the offense rolling," Gebhardt said. "We've been struggling the last two weeks and it's nice to finally get some momentum."

Gebhardt scored on runs of 14, 10 and 2 yards and also threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Eli Harris. The Trojans led 34-0 at intermission after scoring twice in the final 88 second of the first half.

Southeast (3-0) rolled up 425 yards of total offense as it won an NCAA league game for the third straight week.

"I really do feel like we took a step forward, especially on offense," Southeast coach Mitch Gebhardt said. "We've been OK on offense the last couple weeks ... and we played three pretty good football teams, too, so they make you do some things differently. But I felt like our intensity this week in practice on the offensive side of the football was very good."

One of the coach's three sons on the roster, who happens to play quarterback, had a lot to do with that. Jaxson Gebhardt rushed 16 times for 148 yards and completed 15 of 19 passes for 158 yards and one score.

"That's the way our offense is run. A lot of my reads were me keeping the ball tonight and I took those opportunities," Jaxson said. "Matthew (Rodriguez) did a great job at running back. When we needed him, he was there and got quite a few yards and a touchdown."

Gebhardt frustrated Ellsworth's defense time after time with scramble plays that gave him time to find open receivers and run for chunks of yardage downfield.

"I thought we did a good job of blocking, not only at the line of scrimmage but downfield as well," Coach Gebhardt said. "When you can block downfield, four-yard runs turn into 15- and 20-yard runs. I think that was a good thing. Jaxson does a good job of seeing things, making his cuts and getting upfield, but I felt like our blocking helped that out a lot."

Sophomore receiver Michael Murray produced the most exciting play of the night with a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the second quarter. Murray, who returned a kickoff for a TD in the season opener against Minneapolis, caught the Ellsworth punt near his team's sideline, got a couple blocks, cut across the middle of the field and juked a Bearcat defender at the 15 to score.

"Mike's a special return guy for us," Coach Gebhardt said. "He just sees things. He got a couple early blocks and he’s gone."

Rodriguez scored the only touchdown in the second half with a 7-yard run at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter. The only suspense after that was seeing if Southeast could hold Ellsworth out of the end zone.

The youthful Bearcats — 15 players on the 30-man roster are freshmen — reached Southeast territory seven times in the game and were inside the Trojan 20-yard-line three times, but could never punch it in.

"We've been playing pretty good defense all year," Coach Gebhardt said. "Ellsworth has a nice run game, no doubt about it, and if you're not tackling those guys, they're squirting through and gaining several yards. The defense played well. We put ourselves in a couple bad of spots and it's nice to see them respond to those situations."

Southeast travels to Russell next Friday, while Ellsworth (0-2) plays at Beloit. Bearcat senior quarterback Dawson Kratzer rushed 21 times for 130 yards in the game.