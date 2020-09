Ottawa University men’s cross country runner, Josh Weghorst, has been named the KCAC Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Weghorst finished fifth at the Muthama-Rogers Invite, tops among KCAC men's cross country runners at the event. This is the second KCAC Men's Runner of the Week honor this season for Weghorst.

The Ottawa men's cross country team competes Oct. 3 at the Saint Mary Invite in Leavenworth.