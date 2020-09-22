The Wellsville and Central Heights middle school cross country runners finished with several medalists Monday in the Wellsville Invitational.
Ellie Strainl won the seventh-grade girls race. In the eighth grade races, Central Heights’ Connor Burkdoll and Melaney Chrisjohn finished second.
Wellsville results
Seventh grade girls
1, Ellie Strainl, 15:26.2; 8, Hayleigh Denniston, 25:10.8.
Eighth grade boys
11, Christian Stone, 16:21.1.
Central Heights results
Seventh grade boys
3, Aydan Dunbar; 6, Hunter Johnson; 11, Aidan Howland; 18, Cash Miller.
Seventh grade girls
8, Arabella Dunbar.
Eighth grade boys
2, Connor Burkdoll ; 3, Cody Hammond; 4, Owen Miller.
Eighth grade girls
2, Melaney Chrisjohn; 5, Kaylee Holstine.