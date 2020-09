Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.

Last week: 35-7 (83.3%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD

Class 6A

MILL VALLEY 31, Gardner Edgerton 24

Class 5A

Andover 21, GODDARD EISENHOWER 10

HUTCHINSON 34, Newton 27

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 35, Goddard 28

Augusta 24, ROSE HILL 21

Buhler 21, EL DORADO 18

Class 3A

Wichita Collegiate 30, HESSTON 21

Class 2A

Garden Plain 28, DOUGLASS 26

Chaparral 27, BLUESTEM 14

Class 1A

REMINGTON 32, Chris Prep Academy 17

VALLEY HEIGHTS 27, Centralia 23

Class 8-MAN I

Oxford 48, FLINTHILLS 24

Class 8-MAN II

AXTELL 34, Hanover 22