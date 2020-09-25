Both Southeast of Saline and Sacred Heart expected to play three matches on Thursday night at Sacred Heart.

However, that changed when the triangular turned into a dual between the Saline County teams. Each team was able to pick up a win with Southeast taking the opener, 25-15, 27-25, while Sacred Heart took the finale, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18.

Southeast coach Ashley Gilpin said the Trojans had good energy in the first match, but mistakes haunted them in the second.

"We just kind of took ourselves out of it with some mistakes (and) not taking care of the ball," Gilpin said. "(I) saw some good things though."

The Trojans cruised to the opening set win, but things changed in set two. Sacred Heart used an early 10-0 run to lead 12-2 and led by as many as 11 before Southeast rallied back and took its first at 25-24. The two teams were tied at 25 before the Trojans

"They just worked together as a team," said Sacred Heart coach Kylee Cheatum of battling in the second set. "We stopped playing for the Is and played for the Wes. We worked together, had good communication and good hustle."

Cheatum didn’t say much to her team prior to the second match, since it’s been a flow the Knights have had after dropping the first match, and then competing in the second match.

The Knights trailed by as many as six in the opening set, crawling back to take their first lead at 16-15. Sacred Heart led by three, but Southeast managed to tie things at 22. The Knights were able to get the set with three consecutive points.

In set two, once Southeast took an early advantage, it didn’t give it up to force a third set. The Trojans took an early lead in the third set and lead by no more than three points. Tied at 11, Sacred Heart went on an 8-0 run to lead 18-12 and never looked back to salvage the split.

Senior Teghan Slagle led the Knights with 19 kills and two aces in the two matches. Senior Kelsie Gack recorded 18 kills, had one block and 11 digs. Junior Ellie Woodall tallied 27 assists and freshman Sydney Goetz had 27 digs.

Southeast was led by senior Makenzie Boley who had 14 kills and eight blocks. Junior Karsyn Schlesner tallied 36 assists, while freshman Lexi Jacobson recorded 13 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and three aces.

The Trojans have had to change things up with their rotations as of late.

Senior Sydney Poague is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and senior DorothyAnn Sparacino didn’t play in Thursday’s dual after she twisted her ankle in warm-ups on Tuesday.

With two key upperclassmen out due to injury, freshman Brielle Ptacek stepped up in Thursday’s dual for Sparacino.

"We’re kind of down in the count just a little bit," Gilpin said. "(Brielle) did a nice job for us, kind of settled right in, and set our hitters and did a good job. I think it’s taken us a little longer to gel, because we’re constantly doing some new rotations. We get better each time, and we’re trying to stay positive."

Meanwhile for the Knights, who play a mixture of players ranging from freshmen to seniors, Cheatum said they’ve geled together in a short amount of time.

"I can’t tell the difference between the freshmen and the seniors," Cheatum said. "They look like they’ve played together forever. It’s the chemistry that makes the good teams."

Both teams return to action on Saturday each traveling to a tournament. Southeast heads to Lyons, while Sacred Heart goes to Herington. The two teams will see each other again on Oct. 20 at Southeast.

Gilpin wants to see her girls settle in.

"These girls have so much potential," Gilpin said. "They’re fun to watch. They get up and hit the ball hard. They really can win some matches."

Cheatum said the Knights have got to push through.

"It’s finding our mental toughness," Cheatum said. "Building off the mental toughness that we have, and just getting mentally tougher. I think we have skills, talent, the hard work, the commitment (and) the communication, but it’s just needing the time to where we need to step down and put the pedal to the metal."